Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Earn Up To 9% Tax-Friendly Income? Yes!

Jul. 09, 2023 12:30 PM ETGHI, NEE, NEP8 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tired of paying the tax man? Buy tax-friendly investments.
  • However, don't sacrifice your after-tax income in the pursuit of buying tax-friendly investment.
  • Today, we look at two high-yield tax-friendly income investments.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

2018 saving money and financial planning concept. Diagram with arrow showing declining tax rate

golibtolibov/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

When we talk about investing for income, one frequent question we get asked is, "what about taxes?"

Often we like to remind investors that we don't allow taxes to determine what

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
103.13K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP, GHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 2:10 PM
Premium
Comments (10.42K)
$AY or $CWEN.A too at the moment also. Entire yieldco. sector in renewables is battered down with higher material costs to be sure.
m
msmith1987
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (283)
Does NEP send a K-1?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 1:38 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.55K)
@msmith1987 no
Here is a note from the company

"Even though we are organized as a limited partnership under state law, we will be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes."
M
Max 2.0
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (588)
I looked on Simply Safe Dividends and found that NEE has a dividend safety score of 99. Whereas NEP has a safety score of 42 with negative free cash flow in 2022 and 2023. NEP had interest coverage of -5.34 in 2021 and -0.19 in 2022. GHI has a safety score of 21 along with a dividend cut in 2020 and the current dividend is still below where it was in 2019.

Do you believe that either NEP or GHI are safer or as safe as my investment in NEE? I am all for increasing my cash flow but not too keen about taking on more risk.
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 1:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.52K)
Well I am hiking the Appalachian Trail, at least parts of it, and the Bartram Trail. I can do it more often than I did last year, since I’m now retired. I was able to do that a lot more comfortably, thanks to @Rida Morwa .
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 1:36 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.55K)
@edaskew I am happy to hear that Our team has been able to assist with that comfort. Thank you for your readership and support.
D
Dave A
Today, 1:06 PM
Premium
Comments (446)
Sir. "...while NEP sells the electricity generated to NEP." and, ..."NEP management has a lot of visibility on NEP's growth trajectory. ". either require further explanation or a correction. It reads ads though NEP sells to NEP and NEP management knows what NEP management knows what the company does. DUH, or am I missing something.

like your articles and have been a follower of the income method for a few years now.
oppmand profile picture
oppmand
Today, 12:41 PM
Premium
Comments (61)
Thanks for the good article.

With GHI, approximately what percentage of its distribution is exempt from federal tax? Also, is the exemption factored into the end-of-year report on your income from that company?

Best,
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.