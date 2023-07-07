Wall Street Lunch: A Rare Payrolls Miss

Kiyoshi Tanno

Our top story so far in today’s session:

Looks like the markets jumped the gun in the previous session by putting their faith in ADP’s employment report.

June nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, topping expectations of 0.3%.

Payrolls were short of the 225,000 expected and a far way from the 500,000 ADP reported yesterday, which caused stocks to decline and yields spike.

This was the first time payrolls missed expectations since April 2022. And the gain looked even more meager after ADP. Still, it was a good reminder to traders that ADP is just not a good predictor of the official figures.

And while it was a miss on consensus, experts were quick to remind us that it was an overall solid report underscoring a resilient labor market. More than 200,000 jobs have been created each month since January 2021.

Economist Justin Wolfers called it a “good solid straight-down-the-middle, this-little-engine-just-keeps-on-chugging-along payrolls report."

Schwab's Kathy Jones says the "big downward revision of 110K to the last two months paints a picture of a softer labor market than previously believed," but added the report "still suggests that the Fed will hike one or two more times this cycle."

She adds that "the risk of an overheating economy seems to be receding."

It’s also important to note that while the huge ADP gain may have exaggerated job strength, yesterday still saw a drop in continuing claims, a plunge in job cuts and a rise in the JOLTS quits rate.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. After a knee-jerk reaction to the miss in payrolls – with stock index futures rising - market action is more non-committal.

ING says the labor market “remains too tight for the Fed to relax.” Fed funds futures are still pricing in a 95% chance of a quarter-point hike at the next FOMC meeting.

Wells Fargo says the “stronger-than-expected reading on average hourly earnings, as well as upward revisions to wage growth in earlier months, suggests the Federal Reserve is not out of the woods yet.”

Stocks are a tad lower, with the Dow (DJI) lagging the S&P (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

But the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is sharply lower, back down around 4.9% after topping 5% in the previous session. The 10-year yield (US10Y) is flat and still above 4%.

Oil (CL1:COM) and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) are both higher.

Among stocks to watch, estimates for theme park stocks are too high, according to Citi, with trends looking lackluster after a deep dive into foot traffic, weather, ticket pricing, and the operating calendar. Analyst James Hardiman says even with weather normalizing, things don’t look so good.

He put catalyst watches on Cedar Fair (FUN), which was also downgraded to Neutral, and on Six Flags (SIX) and SeaWorld (SEAS).

Levi Strauss (LEVI) fell after the company lowered its full-year outlook citing weakness in U.S. wholesale and increasingly price-sensitive shoppers. The company now expects revenue to be up 1.5% to 2.5% year-on-year vs. prior expectations of 1.5% to 3%. EPS is seen between $1.10 to $1.20 vs. prior view of $1.30 to $1.40 and a consensus of $1.29.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Humana (HUM) to Neutral from Overweight. Analyst Lisa gill cited near-term uncertainty and pricing concerns amid political headwinds in the Medicare Advantage market. Gill said she prefers more diversified managed care companies.

In other news of note, Apple (AAPL) unveiled the Vision Pro last month, marking its first new product category in nearly a decade. But it may be treading carefully with how its customers experience the device.

Apple is likely to launch the Vision Pro headset in its stores with an appointment-only approach, Bloomberg reports.

The device will be sold at all of Apple's U.S. stores, but there will be dedicated sections of stores in markets such as New York and L.A. with seating, demo units and tools to accessorize the device.

Turning to income investing, every Friday morning Seeking Alpha publishes its Dividend Roundup with highlights of dividend activity for the week and a look to what’s coming near term.

This past week included increased payouts from PNC Financial (PNC) and Unilever (UL), as well as declarations from companies like H.B. Fuller (FUL) and NetApp (NTAP).

Coming next week, industry leaders like Oracle (ORCL) and AbbVie (ABBV) will go ex-dividend.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

BofA Securities is out with its screens for top 10 growth and top 10 value stocks.

The screens use a proprietary quant model based on surprises to consensus earnings and data on high projected EPS for growth and low trailing 12-month P/E for value.

In the growth top 10, Netflix (NFLX) replaced Match Group (MTCH). In value, Aflac (AFL) swapped in for Ameriprise Financial (AMP).

Among other names were Amazon (AMZN), Eli Lilly (LLY) in growth and Applied Materials (AMAT) and United Rental (URI) in value.

In addition, BTIG picked its top stocks for the second half of 2023. Analysts chose their highest-conviction ideas across various sectors. The recommendations are based on a 12-month investment horizon.

The picks include Roblox (RBLX), Expedia (EXPE), Abbott Labs (ABBT) and Domino’s (DPZ).