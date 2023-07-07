ryasick

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is one of the world's largest providers of high-technology interconnect, sensor, and antenna solutions. While their products account for only a small percentage of total costs for any OEMs, these interconnect, sensor, and antenna components are mission-critical for the success of the OEMs' final products. Compared to other hardware companies, Amphenol boasts an operating margin of over 20% and very high cash flow conversion. The decentralized business model enables them to reduce bureaucracy and have a quick decision-making process.

Why I favor Amphenol?

Decentralized Organization: Amphenol is a decentralized organization, with standalone entrepreneurial business units led by local general managers and teams. Each business unit manages its own budgets and implements independent strategies for product development, sales, marketing, and procurement.

Thanks to this decentralized structure, Amphenol's local management teams are highly incentivized and capable of promptly adjusting the business strategy as needed. As a result, Amphenol has achieved an average organic sales growth of 7% from 2011 to 2022. Additionally, through tuck-in acquisitions, they have added an average of 5% to their top-line growth annually. Consequently, Amphenol has experienced double-digit top-line growth over the past decade, which is truly remarkable. In the last 10 years alone, they have successfully acquired approximately 50 companies.

Amphenol's 10K, Author's Calculation

Broad End Markets: Although Amphenol operates in highly cyclical end markets, their broad exposure across different sectors allows them to mitigate some of the effects of cyclicality. Each end market operates under its own cyclical patterns and does not exhibit strong correlations with others. For instance, the automotive, mobile device, and military sectors are largely uncorrelated.

Based on Amphenol's disclosures, approximately 60% of their sales come from long cycle end markets such as military, aerospace, industrial, and automotive, while the remaining 40% come from short cycle end markets including mobile, IT datacom, and broadband. This diversification across broad end markets can help reduce sales volatility for Amphenol.

In my opinion, this diversified exposure across different sectors enables Amphenol to navigate the cyclical nature of its end markets more effectively and potentially mitigate the impact of fluctuations in any one particular sector.

Amphenol 2022 10K, Author's Calculation

5G Network Rollout: I agree with Amphenol management’s assessment that service providers are still in the early stages of building out their 5G networks, despite some fluctuations in their capital budget plans. Amphenol believes that in the regions where they operate, such as North America and Europe, the 5G networks are far from being fully built-out.

Although the current macro environment may not be conducive to increased capital spending by service operators, there will come a point in the future where these operators will start to see economic returns on their investments. At that stage, they are likely to expand the capacity of their 5G networks. In my opinion, when this occurs, Amphenol stands to benefit significantly from their leading antennas, interconnect products, and precision mechanisms solutions.

Amphenol's expertise in these areas positions them well to provide the necessary components and solutions for the expansion and enhancement of 5G networks. As the demand for high-quality and reliable connectivity continues to grow, Amphenol's offerings will be in high demand, contributing to their success in the evolving 5G landscape.

Factory Automation and Electric Vehicles: Amphenol has strategically positioned itself with significant exposure to various structural growth areas, resulting in strong growth in specific sectors. Notably, they are experiencing robust growth in segments such as factory automation, heavy equipment, medical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles, and battery industries. Amphenol's interconnect and sensor solutions are widely utilized in these end markets, further contributing to their success.

According to Amphenol's disclosure, factory automation is a particularly significant segment for their sales. This indicates their strong presence and success in providing solutions for automation needs across industries.

Additionally, Amphenol's acquisition strategy has been instrumental in their positioning within the industrial markets. They have made notable acquisitions that have ultimately strengthened their foothold in these structural growth areas. These strategic acquisitions have allowed Amphenol to broaden their product offerings, expand their customer base, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the industrial sector.

Key Risks

Weak Demands in Communications Solutions Segment: In Q1 FY23, Amphenol's Communications Solutions segment experienced a decline of 15% in U.S. dollars and 13% organically compared to the previous year. It is important to note that this segment represents approximately 45% of the group's sales and profits. The decline was primarily driven by a 15% decrease in sales within the mobile device market, where growth in smartphones was overshadowed by declining sales in laptops, tablets, and wearables. Sequentially, there was a 31% decline in sales from Q4 FY22, which was slightly better than expected. Amphenol expects a further mid-teen sales decline in Q2 FY23. The mobile device market has historically been one of Amphenol's most volatile businesses.

Furthermore, the information technology and data communications market also experienced a decline of 21% in Q1 FY23. This was due to reduced demand from both service providers and equipment manufacturers, as they adjusted their demand in response to significant inventory levels in the market.

Considering these factors, I think the communications solutions segment will face strong headwinds in the next few quarters. However, it is important to recognize that these end markets operate in cycles. Amphenol's leading array of antennas, interconnect products, and precision mechanisms continues to enable a wide range of next-generation mobile devices. This positions Amphenol well for the long term, as they navigate the cyclical nature of these markets and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

China Business: China accounts for more than 25% of group sales, making it a very important market for Amphenol. It is crucial to consider the potential political impact on Amphenol if there are any import/export restrictions on these interconnect, sensor, and antenna products. As I mentioned earlier, Amphenol operates under a highly decentralized business model and maintains a separate entrepreneurial organization in China. The local team is responsible for developing new products specifically for the Chinese market, without relying on Western countries or engineers. Therefore, I believe Amphenol is building native capabilities within China, and the risk of import/export restrictions is quite manageable.

Outlook and Valuation

In Q1 FY23, Amphenol guided Q2 sales decline of 6% to 8% and adjusted diluted EPS decline of 9% to 12% compared to the second quarter of prior year.

In the DCF model, I assume 9% of normalized organic sales growth and 1.8% of inorganic sales growth. The operating margin is estimated to expand 30bps annual due to the operating leverage. The model uses 10% of WACC, 4% of terminal growth rate, and 23% of tax rate.

Amphenol is running a capital light business model, and the free cash flow conversion is estimated to reach 17.8% in FY32 in the model.

Amphenol DCF Model, Author's Calculation

With these assumptions, the present values of free cash flow from the company over the next 10 years and terminal are estimated to be $14 billion and $41 billion in the model. Adjusting the cash, debt and minority equities, the equity value is calculated to be $53 billion, and the fair value of stock price is $89.8 in the DCF model.

Amphenol DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Conclusion

In my opinion, the decentralized business model is one of the key factors contributing to Amphenol's success. I am impressed by their strong product positions, diversified end-markets, high operating margin, cash flow conversion, as well as the potential for structural growth in 5G, factory automation, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles. Taking into account the valuation and the potential challenges in the near term, I recommend a "Buy" rating for Amphenol.