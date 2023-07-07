Kameleon007

Thesis

Investors seem to have a very polarized view of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) lately. Bulls love the stock and believe it is going to be a big winner in the AI future. As seen in the chart below, it is currently ranked as the 7th largest AI company by market capitalization as of this writing, rubbing shoulders with other industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia. The bears have plenty of reasons to hate the stock too. Just to name a few: intensifying competition, bubbling valuation, and a token amount of earnings so far.

Given that plenty has been said about the stock along the above angles, this article focuses on a different perspective on the stock. We will take a look at its short interests and also insider trading activities. And you will see the stock currently has a relatively high short interest rate. Also, its insider trading has been completely dominated by selling in the past 12 months. Combined with my interpretation of its business fundamentals, this stock is in my “too hard” pile and I see a very mixed picture. As such, my overall thesis is a “HOLD” under current conditions.

Short Interest

First, let’s start with a look at the short interest. The short interest on PLTR in recent quarters is shown in the next chart below. As seen, the short position on PLTR sits at $2.29B currently, the highest level since 2021. Of course, the surge of the short position, in this case, is largely caused by its sharp stock price surges. In terms of the number of shares short, it was relatively stable. Nonetheless, a $2.29B total short position for a company with a market cap of around $32B translates into a short interest rate of 7.2%, a relatively high rate in my view.

The shorters have of course been wrong on the stock in the past and lost big time. But as to be elaborated next, I think this time they have good/better odds under current conditions.

Insider Selling

In addition to the shorters, I cannot interpret the insider activities as a vote of confidence on the stock either.

The chart below shows the insider activities in the past 12 months. The summary of these activities is on the top and the bottom part of the chart shows the details of the activities since June 2023. There has been a total of 89 insider transactions – a pretty high level of insider transactions in my experience. What is more alarming to me is that all 89 of these transactions were selling. No one from the insider has bought a single share of their own company's stock. The cumulative amount from these sales totaled over $86 million. The latest insider activity was filed on July 6, 2023. And since June 2023, a total of 10 insider selling has been disclosed, mostly in a price range of $15~16.

Usually, insider selling activity should not be interpreted as a concerning sign. Insiders may sell stock for a variety of reasons unrelated to the business, such as to diversify their portfolios, pay for a major expense, or exercise stock options.

However, when the insider activities are so dominated by sellers as in PLTR’s case, I had to pay attention. And in this case, my interpretation is that the insiders at PLTR are likely due to their concern about valuation risks and near-term headwinds, as detailed in the next section.

Valuation, operation, and competition

First, the company's P/E multiples are simply too high in my view, both in absolute terms or even by “AI standard”. Its FWD 2023 P/E is 319x on a GAAP basis and about 74x on a non-GAAP basis as seen. These P/E multiples are not only expensive in absolute terms, but they are also very expensive when compared to other leading AI stocks such as GOOG, MSFT, and NVDA by a sizable margin as aforementioned. The company's high valuation is likely due to the recent hype surrounding the advertising technology industry. However, I believe that this hype is overdone. I suspect the shorters and insiders share similar concerns based on their activities analyzed above.

Second, I expect the company’s operating margin to be relatively narrow (or even remain in the negatives in the near future). Like many software businesses of a similar sort, most of the company’s investments in recent quarters are sunken into increased salaries across a growing base of software engineers. The company’s operating margin has been negative thus far (see the chart below). And the elevated salary cost should keep margins tight for some time, especially if the company further expands.

To further add to the operation pressure, the competition is intensifying both in terms of the fight for talent and also market share. PLTR’s main business (at least for now) involves data analytics. The space is becoming crowded with both heavyweights like IBM’s Watson systems and more recent entrants like Splunk and Tableau. All these competitors provide software for collecting, searching, and analyzing data for businesses of all sizes and government agencies as well.

Upside risks and final thoughts

So far, I have been focusing on the downside risks. Since my thesis is neutral, it is important that I point out the upside catalysts as well.

First and foremost, PLTR has a capital-light business model, which means that it does not require a lot of capital investment to operate and scale. This is evident in the company's low depreciation and amortization expenses (“DA”) and capital expenditures (“CAPEX”) as shown below. In the past ~2 years since 2021, its DA averaged only $4.7 million per quarter and CAPEX averaged only $5.8 million per quarter. To put things in perspective, the company generates annual sales of over $500M per quarter on average during the same period.

In the meantime, PLTR continues to innovate and offer differentiating products and services. A notable example involves its new offering, Palantir Ontology. Management emphasized that it could totally change how organizations manage their data. I view the narrative to be a bit exaggerated (understandably). But I can see the merits of the concept and its potential to save manual labor and boost productivity. In the traditional way, most companies analyze their customer data with quite a bit of manual work along every step. They will start collecting customer data into a “data lake”. Then the data engineers will work to reorganize this massive collection of raw data into a more useful format. Analysts will then run queries in the lake, searching for some actionable business insights. Palantir’s Ontology aims to automate many steps in this process, ranging from the organization of the data to the queries.

All told, balancing the above negatives and positives is largely a subjective judgment in my view. And hence the stock is in my “too hard” pile and receives my “HOLD” rating. To reiterate, the main negatives in my view include its valuation risks, operation pressure, and also intensifying competition. And I suspect the shorters and insiders share these concerns based on my interpretation of their recent activities.