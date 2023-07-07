Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Don't Overlook Short Interest And Insider Selling

Jul. 07, 2023 12:47 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)4 Comments
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies is in my “too hard” pile and I see a very mixed picture.
  • On the positive side, the stock is well-positioned for the AI future, enjoys a scalable model, and keeps rolling out new products like Palantir Ontology.
  • On the negative side, I see its valuation approaching bubble regime, competition intensifying, and substantial operation pressure ahead.
  • I suspect the shorters and insiders share these same concerns based on my interpretation of their recent activities.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Envision Early Retirement get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Thesis

Investors seem to have a very polarized view of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) lately. Bulls love the stock and believe it is going to be a big winner in the AI future. As seen in the chart below, it is

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.13K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

l
lbeachmike
Today, 1:38 PM
Premium
Comments (925)
Don't overlook all of those who are long.
G
Grad91
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (425)
I have to believe that high insider selling is tied directly to the large amount of stock-based compensation that the company has given out over the years. It's nearly a salary substitute, requiring the stock's sale, and when your stock price jumps over 100% from its recent lows, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. You sell, because you know more SBC is likely coming...
I
ItsAllBS
Today, 1:11 PM
Premium
Comments (2.88K)
As you mentioned, many factors can be reasons for insider selling. One of them is insiders " living above their means" . The stock action has not been an easy target. When you expect something to increase, and foolishly base you living expenses and purchases on this, something has to give.
The amount is not significant. Nothing to derive from it. The no purchases from insiders, once again, guessing another person's personal financial reasons is counter productive.
PLTR has a long runway to "show"off their achievements. There will always be competition but you are competing with a company that has built it's reputation for confidence and confidentiality. It is a premier AI play. Will it have it's same astronomical ride ? No, but. .. patience will pay off very well. If you are a day trader, stay away.
This SP is nowhere near to any bubble territory. I expect a horizontal valuation with higher lows.
T
TTCook31
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (46)
It is nonsense to comp Palantir, just breaking even on GAAP, with mature firms on GAAP earnings and claim overvalued. Look at Palantir’s P/S ratio relative to Nvidia, it’s less than half. This is extremely lazy analysis, do better.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.