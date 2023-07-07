Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Velan Inc. (VLNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 07, 2023 12:21 PM ETVelan Inc. (VLNSF), VLN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.41K Followers

Velan Inc. (OTCPK:VLNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruno Carbonaro - Chief Executive Officer and President

Rishi Sharma - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

[Foreign Language] Greetings, and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q1 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

[Foreign Language] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Friday, July 7, 2023.

[Foreign Language] I would now like to turn the conference over now to Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Bruno Carbonaro

Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining today our conference call.

Let's start by presenting the usual disclaimer that you will also find on the second page of the presentation that will be posted shortly on our website in the Investor Relationships -- Relations section. As always, the first section of the disclaimer mentioned that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31, 2023. The Board approved these results yesterday July 6, 2023. The second paragraph refers to supplementary financial results, which are reconciled at the end of this presentation. Finally, the last paragraph refers to forward-looking information, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and can't be guaranteed. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This being said, now let's proceed with the call. Welcome to our first quarter fiscal year 2024 conference call. I'm joined today by Rishi Sharma, our CFO. I will start with a brief summary of our results, following by a detailed presentation by Rishi, and then my closing comments. We won't be taking any questions at the end of the call today as last time.

So the key highlights of the quarter are as follows.

Sales for the quarter amounted to $67.7 million, a decrease of $7.3 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.