Icahn Enterprises: 2 More Rate Hikes Could Seal The Deal On The Distribution

Jul. 07, 2023 2:06 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)8 Comments
Trapping Value
Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises has moved sideways since our last article.
  • Resilient core inflation and a stronger job market likely force more Fed hikes.
  • Icahn Enterprises has $3 billion in refinancing needs over the next 3 years, 60% of NAV.
  • If you are only playing for the distribution, at least use some protection.
On our last coverage of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) we suggested that a defensive covered call strategy would outperform a buy and hold. We also reiterated that we were not interested in anything but the bonds, and even

Comments (8)

cetarro
“If you are only playing for the distribution, at least use some protection.”

Lol please practice safe distribution harvesting. Haha
robkrow
Helpful perspective.
Baxloretno_gmail.com
It’s hard to believe “The Great Carl Icahn” allowed himself to get boxed in like this…?
BrianM777
This will certainly be one of the most interesting partnerships to follow through the next 6 months.
Alex Hardman
Bonds trading under par when rates have risen 5% in the past year shouldn't be a shock to anyone and means very little to what the bond market is think about IEP. Virtually every fixed income instrument has depreciated in the past year. The 1 to 3 year treasury ETF is even down 5% in the past year or so due to the change in rates. Last I checked, some 30 year treasuries issued in 2020 were trading around 60 cents on the dollar.

The only thing the bond market is telling us about IEP is that when they are rolled, IEP will definitely pay a higher rate going forward. If the market was charging them 5% to 7% during a zero interest rate environment, it shouldn't be much of a shocker the market would want something around 9% when fed rates are over 5%.
Bad info!
There will be zero problem refinancing debt.
The distribution is almost all in stock, not cash.
The amount of dollars used by the distribution is trivial relative to the company's size.
@alexalekhine Isn't that discussed? The size of the cash distribution also looks huge.
CadillacStyle03
Good info! I will take it under advisement.
