The Communication Services sector had been bruised badly throughout much of last year. This year has been a much different, more bullish, story. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is now positive on a year-on-year basis compared to the S&P 500. Many equities in the space have recovered a sizable chunk of losses endured since highs in late 2021 and early 2022.

I have a hold rating on one large cap in the sector. I see shares of Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) as being near fair value after a 50% rise off its low last year.

Comm Services Stocks Turn Positive YoY Compared to the SPX

The New York-based $18.4 billion market cap Advertising industry company within the Communication Services sector trades at a low 13.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 3.0% TTM dividend yield, according to Seeking Alpha. Ahead of earnings due out later this month, implied volatility is moderate at 26.4%. The stock also has a notable short interest percentage of 5.8%.

According to Bank of America Global Research, OMC is the second-largest global advertising agency in revenue terms. It is the most exposed to the US (roughly 60% of revenues). Omnicom generates half its revenue from Marketing Services (public relations, brand consultancy, events, strategic marketing consulting) and half from Advertising & Media services (creating commercials, advising on media mix TV vs radio vs online), negotiating with media owners, and buying the ad space on behalf of clients.

Back in April, Omnicom reported operating EPS of $1.56 which was a solid $0.16 bottom-line beat. Revenue rose 0.9% year-on-year to $3.44 billion, a more modest $60 million expectation top. Organic growth was strong at +5.2% according to the company. The robust results underscore management’s strong execution in an uncertain macro environment, though its Asia and Middle-East results were soft and overall margins dipped by 0.1 percentage point.

What was positive was that the CFO mentioned that he is now looking for margins to be at the upper end of previous guidance, which was 15.0% to 15.4%. Key risks include its concentrated customer mix and the possibility that its clients go with internal programs rather than OMC’s advertising services. Also, there’s relatively limited consultancy exposure with Omnicom compared to its peers. Finally, the appointment of a new CEO creates execution risks as the new leader gets acclimated.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a steady 7% pace throughout 2023. The out-year per-share profit growth is seen as moderating to just 3%, and that rate is expected to continue through 2025. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to gradually move higher, increasing the company’s yield. With low-teens P/E ratios, the stock appears cheap, but perhaps it is also priced appropriately given muted bottom-line growth in the coming quarters. Still, its EV/EBITDA ratio is about a third cheaper than the S&P 500’s ratio while OMC’s free cash flow yield and profitability are robust.

Omnicom: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Omnicom typically trades with a 12.5 forward non-GAAP earnings multiple, and I assert that is fair- to perhaps modestly low given the quantitative factors of the company’s stock. If we apply a 13 P/E to $7.50 of NTM EPS, then the shares should be near $97.50, not far from current levels. Thus, I have a hold on the valuation. Is the chart situation more sanguine? We will take a look further down.

OMC: Shares Priced Near Intrinsic Value, I Argue

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, July 18 AMC. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

OMC is a strong momentum stock in what has been a topsy-turvy market for the last 18 months. Notice in the graph below that shares are right near their all-time high after rising above the 2016 peak of $89.66 and the early 2022 high of $91.61. I see near-term support at a double-bottom low notched in March and May of this year at the $84 mark. Moreover, the long-term 200-day moving average comes into play at the very level, suggesting a confluence of potential support about 10% under today’s stock price.

The uptrend began in earnest late in Q3 last year when the $61 to $62 range held as support. OMC then busted through the 200-day along with a bullish golden cross taking place last December. A bearish feature I spot is in the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart. While the stock has been nicely notching higher highs, each peak has been coupled with a lower RSI reading. I fear a test of mid-$80s support could come into play this quarter.

So, for now, I have a hold on the chart reading.

OMC: Low-Momentum New Highs, Mid-$80s Support

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on OMC. I see shares near fair value, though its free cash flow is strong, and the yield is decent. With a likewise mixed technical situation, that only further buttresses my neutral stance.