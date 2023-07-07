2 Charts That Matter Today
Summary
- We love the power of charts.
- Here are two charts that are important for investors today.
- We examine global central bank assets and the regional banking sector.
"A picture is worth a thousand words, but a chart is worth a thousand pictures."
This is our motto. As visual learners, we value the power that charts wield for data analysis and interpretation. There is not a single investment decision that we make without the use of charts.
Today, we're sharing two important charts that matter today and provide a little context about why they are so important.
Chart #1
Global Central Bank Assets
First, we have a chart that includes the sum of balance sheet assets for major Global Central Banks including the Federal Reserve (U.S.), European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Bank of China. The size of central bank balance sheets is one of the tightest correlations to liquidity and equity markets. Regression models indicate that the R-squared coefficient between the S&P 500 and global central bank assets is 0.98, suggesting a strong relationship.
Today, global central bank assets have taken a dive lower, below the previous low set in October 2022. With the S&P 500 (SP500) performing strongly as of late, this has created a significant divergence. Significant divergences of the past include 2015, 2018, and 2019, all of which resolved by equity markets catching down to assets until assets were expanded.
Chart #2
Regional Banks
Regional banks have struggled in 2023. On March 9, regional banks, represented by the SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), began crashing. The index is down 27% since then. The primary issue is unrealized losses in bonds on the banks' balance sheets that are marked to maturity instead of marked to market. This doesn't cause an issue until banks have liquidity issues and need to liquidate those bonds at a loss to meet depositor withdrawals. That scenario began to play out in early 2023 causing several large regional banks in the U.S. to fail.
In response, the Federal Reserve deployed a Bank Term Funding Program to provide temporary liquidity to banks by offering loans at par value to the banks for qualifying collateral including many of these marked to maturity assets. At the time, it was much debated if this program was effectively quantitative easing or not. Clearly, it seems that it was QE because equities have responded strongly in response, as can be seen in the chart below when the S&P 500 rose dramatically in the wake of the KRE collapse. After experiencing some recovery, the regional banks are again experiencing share price weakness. A breach of the low from May would be a very negative sign for the banking sector.
Conclusion
As usual, liquidity matters most. After a brief reprieve from shrinking their balance sheets, central banks have begun decreasing their assets once again. As long as another crisis in financial markets is avoided, such as when regional banks began to fail due to liquidity issues, we expect the trend of asset decline to continue. If regional banks begin to show signs of distress again, that will be a sign to keep an eye on liquidity that may be necessary to support financial markets.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor, is not registered as a financial advisor, and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article is not an investment research report but a reflection of the author’s opinion and own investment decisions based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. The author does not provide personal or individualized investment advice or information tailored to the needs of any particular reader. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. No statement or expression of opinion, or any other matter herein, directly or indirectly, is an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities or financial instruments mentioned. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)