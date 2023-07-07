jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Stellantis' bull case is still strong and intact, while already offering to many investors some gains accrued since the merger between FCA and PSA at the beginning of 2021. Recently, Seeking Alpha reported the Vltava Fund Q1 2023 letter to shareholders that disclosed how the fund has decided to sell Alphabet while investing in Stellantis, one of those "stocks that everyone underappreciates".

Disruption is now normalizing in the industry

Now, Since Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q1 earnings, I could not help but thinking how the 11.4% operating margin Elon Musk's company achieved marks a point of no return in the auto industry. The industry is normalizing, I thought, and Tesla is being forced to face stiffer competition than it used to. In fact, I am among those who consider Tesla primarily a car company.

Some may think I will mix apples with oranges, but I also couldn't help noticing how an undervalued company such as Stellantis (and many other OEMs) achieved a 13% margin in 2022 and should come close to this value in 2023, too.

In any case, as we prepare for the upcoming earnings season, I am going to go over Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and its Q1 report to get an idea of what we could be expecting in the next relevant report and for the whole fiscal year.

The industrial context

Stellantis is the fourth-largest automaker in the world. As such, it plays in a highly competitive industry that is also cyclical. Investors are discounting this, perhaps a little in excess, as most major automakers trade at a single-digit PE, with absurdly cheap valuations for companies such as Mercedes-Benz (PE just above 5) or Stellantis itself (PE below 3).

The ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers' Association) is reporting significant increases in new car registrations, with another 1 million units added in May, for a 10-month positive growth streak. However, the sector is still well below its 2019 levels, before the pandemic hit.

Yet, it is not very hard to forecast how new car registrations will keep on trending upwards still for some time, as the order books built in 2022 will take a long time to be fulfilled.

At the same time, if we cross-check two different manufacturing indexes, we see how YtD industrial activity is slowly decreasing, showing how order intake is not as strong as 2022, which was an outstanding year for hard goods producers.

Stellantis lost market share

Stellantis' management, during the Q1 earnings call, didn't seem worried about decreasing orders, but admitted the trend is there, especially in B2C sales.

In addition, while the car market grew, Stellantis reported a 160-bps decline in North America, and -170 bps in EU30, with slow growth (+20 bps) in South America and a very good increase in the Middle East and Africa (+230 bps).

However, even though it lost market share, Stellantis saw a 7% increase in shipments (1.476 million units) with a 14% increase in net revenues, which came in at €47.2 billion. This alone shows what is going on: Stellantis is being able to build its pricing power, growing revenues at a faster pace than volumes. As said during the earnings call,

Stellantis will continue to remain focused on maximizing margin performance and cash flow generation to position the company as profitable in all weathers. On the basis of a positive Q1 performance that we have just reviewed, we confirm our guidance for full year 2023, expecting double-digit adjusted operating income margin and positive industrial free cash flows.

This is something former FCA and PSA shareholders were not used to, since, before the pandemic, the run was to increase volumes.

Most analysts have gotten used to the new situation where even automakers, if well-managed, can reach double-digit margins. So, the attention is now shifting to inventory build-up, to see if there is any dangerous trend going on pointing to a cooling demand for vehicles.

Stellantis Q1 2023 Presentation

Here we see how Stellantis is gradually building up its inventory, which now are at 1.3 million units.

Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, had already informed investors during the Q4 2022 earnings call that the company would be focusing on improving inventory and fulfilling old orders:

What I would like to do for the first half is to bring back to my order book, FIFO inventory supply, which means making sure that all the cars I could not make in the past, because I didn't have all the parts are not lagging behind. I think the first half will be mostly about using the order book we have, and putting the right sequence, the right FIFO sequence in delivering the order book. And then in Q2, depending on how the world economy is moving, we'll see what is the order intake rate of Q2, which will be decisive to what will happen in H2. So that's the first half. Second half will be dependent on the order intake rate of the second quarter, which means spring. And that will depend on what? It will depend on the consumer sentiment. It will depend on how the world economy will be growing or not.

Right now, things are actually normalizing and, in terms of inventory, the company reported that for North America it has about 69 days of inventory, which is more or less what an automaker such as Stellantis should be at.

In addition, Stellantis didn't feel it necessary to change its outlook for the year. Recent data of car sales do show how volumes are still increasing and that the guidance given for FY 2023 is realistic.

Stellantis Q1 2023 Presentation

Electric car sales

While Stellantis keeps on focusing on high-quality execution, with synergies being implemented and a focus on margins and cash flow generation, the company is also stepping up its role in the electric car market. In the past quarter, its global LEV sales reached 137,000 units, up 25% YoY. Within LEV sales, BEV sales grew 22% to 73,000 units. In addition, PHEV sales increased to by 29% to 64,000 units, with the Jeep Wrangler being the number one selling PHEV in the U.S. market. Stellantis is still the European leader in the commercial BEV segment with more than 13,000 units sold (+57% YoY) with a 43% market share.

Though these numbers still don't match with Tesla, I think Tesla investors should be aware that by adding all the new electric vehicles the market is being flooded with by all automakers, it is not going to be an easy ride for Tesla to be the best and leading player of the industry.

Financials

Since the automotive industry can be highly cyclical, a company needs to be very healthy, financially speaking, to withstand tough times.

Stellantis is swimming in cash, currently having €49.2 billion on hand and a total debt of only €27.2 billion, creating a net cash position of €22 billion. This, alone, is a very significant fact that proves Stellantis strength to keep on investing while being able to protect its business from any major downturn. To this, we should add that Stellantis' efficiency is such that its breakeven point is only 40% of its production capacity. This means that even under harsh conditions, Stellantis would start burning cash only if it were to produce less than 40% of what it could do at full capacity.

Some may argue that keeping cash idle on the sideline without employing is bad capital management. However, Stellantis has a return on total capital almost at 14%, while the sector media is around 6%. In addition, I believe we should consider the opportunity cost of being flexible and not having to count on debt to keep fueling the business, especially during high interest rates with a major technological turn going on in the industry.

Valuation

Now, Stellantis' huge cash position is such that when we buy a share we are before a share whose current price in New York is $17.40 while the cash per share is $15.44.

Let's think about this. We are spending $17.40, and we immediately own a portion of business carrying with it $15.44. This means we are actually paying $1.96 a share. Of course, we could argue that the $15.44 per share should be discounted because it is not cash we have at our disposal. Still, no matter how one would discount it, we are before an absurdly cheap valuation, which shows Stellantis is trading for a few dollars. In fact, Stellantis has almost enough cash as its current market cap of $55.6 billion.

Let's say that the $15.44 cash per share is actually worth $14. It means we are paying around $3.40 per share. With a 2023 EPS consensus of $5.26, the company is not actually trading at a fwd PE of 3.30, but at a fwd PE of 0.65. It means investors still think Stellantis won't be able to deliver any earnings a few months from now, which is absurd.

No wonder, Stellantis started returning cash to its shareholders, with a €4.2 billion dividend paid in May and a €1.5 billion share buyback program to be executed by the end of this year. Adding the two, we have a return above 11% in just one year, not counting capital appreciation.

I believe it will take some time for the market to re-rate the industry and to admit Stellantis is performing better than many peers. However, this gives investors a lot of time to pick up shares and start building a position in no rush. Considering the auto sector trades around 5-6x the 2023 forecasted EPS, I still think Stellantis should trade at least at a 4.5 PE multiple, which gives us a target price around $23.7 per share.

This is the very low-end of a price range (a bear scenario), in case of a more normal scenario where investors stop discounting so much the company, I have more than once highlighted how a fair target price could be between $35-45 a share.