Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stellantis: Revving Up For Success Even In Case Of A Recession

Jul. 07, 2023 2:19 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)TSLA3 Comments
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Stellantis, the fourth-largest automaker globally, is demonstrating strong performance and potential in the auto industry, with a focus on maximizing margin performance and cash flow generation.
  • Despite a decrease in market share, Stellantis is achieving growth in shipments and net revenues, showcasing its ability to build pricing power and adapt to changing market dynamics.
  • With a robust financial position, including a significant cash reserve and low debt, Stellantis is well-positioned to weather market fluctuations and invest in its business, making it an undervalued opportunity.

Logo Stellantis. Le filiali Stellantis di FCA sono Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep e Ram.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Stellantis' bull case is still strong and intact, while already offering to many investors some gains accrued since the merger between FCA and PSA at the beginning of 2021. Recently, Seeking Alpha reported the V

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.27K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (4K)
Thanks for a sound analysis.
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 3:17 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (560)
@JHHAlpha thanks for reading and dropping by. Are you invested in STLA?
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (4K)
@Luca Socci Recently bought in as simply too undervalued to disregard--just as you well explained here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.