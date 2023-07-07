Palantir: Strong AI Buy For The Long-Term
Summary
- I accumulated a substantial stake in Palantir during the long-term bottoming phase in the $6-10 range.
- Now that the stock has had a significant rebound (roughly tripling off the lows), Palantir remains my most considerable holding.
- Palantir is a unique market-leading company operating in an atmosphere with enormous growth and profitability potential.
- Palantir could surpass future sales and EPS projections, enabling its stock price to move much higher in the coming years.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
In a previous analysis, I discussed my accumulation of a significant Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stake during the recent bottoming process. Palantir's stock surged, roughly doubling since my article in early May. While I took some profits on the way up (selling about 20% of my shares), Palantir remains my All-Weather portfolio's most significant holding, accounting for roughly 8% of the entire weight.
After dropping to absurdly low levels (below $10/IPO price), Palantir has regained some of its mystique as the AI revolution takes off. Palantir was already well ahead of its competition, providing comprehensive big-data analysis solutions for governments and businesses.
However, Palantir is at the cutting edge of AI, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform "AIP" and other market-leading initiatives should elevate the company to a new level. Therefore, we could see Palantir beat consensus analysts' revenue growth and EPS expectations, leading to better-than-expected growth, higher-than-anticipated profitability, and a much higher stock price in the coming years.
Palantir - Should Go Much Higher Long-Term
Palantir has made a remarkable jump with all the AI talk recently. The company's stock surged about 100% since my bullish note last May. However, the recent rally was mainly a near-term knee-jerk reaction move, and the stock likely has more upside ahead in the intermediate and long term.
In early April, we saw the 50-day MA cross above the 200-day MA (a bullish technical development). In addition, we saw a successful retest of the crucial $7.50 support level before the stock skyrocketed in early May. Increasing buy interest on high volume brought the stock up to highly overbought levels at around $17.
However, we saw a 20% pullback, providing a compelling long-term entry point below $14. The stock should stabilize, consolidate, and proceed higher in the intermediate and long term. While the stock trades around $15 today, I'm keeping my 2025 price target at $50 for Palantir.
Palantir - Unprecedented Demand
I've discussed what makes Palantir so unique in prior analyses. The most basic way to describe the phenomenon is that while Palantir has many competitors, few companies offer comprehensive big data analytics solutions like Palantir. Various companies with different target markets provide products and services that may compete with Palantir in some way. However, Palantir provides the "complete package," and no one else does.
Therefore, Palantir can charge $141,000 for its Gotham platform. Palantir works with various critical government agencies and many Fortune 500 companies. Moreover, Palantir's products and services are well worth their price tag, as the company's unique software helps solve problems that could cost far more. Palantir is a monopolistic-style company operating in a blue ocean atmosphere, implying enormous growth prospects and substantial profit potential ahead.
"Demand for AIP is like nothing I've ever seen in 20 years of being involved in Palantir" - Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
The company's co-founder Peter Thiel expressed a similar view, citing unprecedented demand for Palantir's new AIP. The first version of its AI platform was made available to some clients in May. Yet, the future government and civilian prospects for Palantir and AI remain vast. Palantir is already ahead of its competition, but its AI capabilities provide an additional edge. Palantir should capitalize on the AI opportunities, improving its market position as we advance.
The World is a Dangerous Place
When there is conflict, Palantir comes to the rescue. Software developed by Palantir has enabled the speed, accuracy, and deadliness of Ukrainian artillery strikes to improve dramatically. Palantir's AI-powered solutions have enabled the Ukrainians to shift the tide of war in their favor. Russia's artillery warfare is akin to something we saw on battlefields one hundred years ago. In comparison, the Ukrainian army fights a much more efficient war due to the help from Palantir and AI.
We see Palantir on the front lines of a real-time conflict, and its products and services are helping Ukraine win its war for freedom. Palantir is closely linked to the CIA, an early investor in the company. Additionally, Palantir works closely with many prominent government agencies and has the trusted stamp of approval from the U.S. government. Palantir works with the FBI, NSA, CIA, and other critical government agencies. Therefore, Palantir should continue increasing revenues and expanding market share as the company advances in the coming years.
Palantir - Keeps Bagging Contracts
Despite the transitory economic slowdown, U.S. commercial and government revenue growth increased considerably in the company's latest earnings announcement (Q1 2023). U.S. commercial revenue growth came in at 26%, while U.S. government-related revenues increased by 22% YoY. Government contracts are generous, safe and should continue rising over time.
Moreover, Palantir continues closing deals. Recently, Palantir was awarded a handsome U.S. Special Operations Command contract worth $463M. Palantir should continue expanding government and commercial-related revenues in the U.S. and abroad. Moreover, the company's revenue growth rate could increase as the economy recovers from the temporary slowdown and AI-related demand increases in the coming years.
Commercial Segment - Unlimited Growth Prospects
While Palantir works with many government agencies, its potential on the commercial side is almost limitless. Palantir's retail customer count surged by 52% YoY in Q1. The company's total customer count (government and commercial) increased by 41% in its latest reported quarter. Also, nearly $200 million of the company's $525 million in revenues came from outside the U.S. last quarter. This dynamic illustrates that Palantir has significant growth potential in the U.S. (government and commercial) and substantial growth prospects outside the U.S. with government agencies and commercial clients.
Despite revenue growth declining to 18% YoY in Q1, Palantir's billings increased by 25%, and its total contract value surged by 60%. This dynamic implies that despite the transitory slowdown in quarterly revenues, Palantir's revenues should continue increasing in the coming years. Moreover, as the economy stabilizes, the temporary slowdown concludes, and growth returns, Palantir's revenue growth could accelerate to approximately 25-30%.
Valuation - Not As High As It Seems
Estimates regarding Palantir's growth and profitability may be overly pessimistic now. Instead of $2.63B, Palantir could provide $2.85B in revenues or slightly higher in 2024, and it could achieve $3.55B or more instead of the lowballed consensus estimate of just $3.2B in 2025. Moreover, Palantir's better-than-anticipated growth should improve profitability in future quarters and the coming years.
Consensus estimates project 20-30% EPS growth in future years. However, Palantir's EPS growth could be higher, especially if it successfully returns to a higher sales growth rate. If Palantir can return to a 25-30% revenue growth rate, its EPS could rise by 30-40% in future years.
Where Palantir's stock could be in future years:
|Year
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Revenue Bs
|$2.28
|$2.85
|$3.6
|$4.75
|$6
|$7.6
|$9.5
|Revenue growth
|20%
|25%
|28%
|29%
|27%
|26%
|25%
|EPS
|$0.25
|$0.33
|$0.46
|$0.64
|$0.86
|$1.18
|$1.59
|EPS growth
|317%
|32%
|40%
|38%
|36%
|35%
|34%
|Forward P/E
|45
|46
|47
|48
|47
|44
|42
|Stock price
|$15
|$21
|$30
|$41
|$55
|$70
|$87
Source: The Financial Prophet
Due to Palantir's unique market-leading position in AI and other areas, vast growth opportunities, and significant profitability potential, it deserves to trade at a relatively high P/E multiple of 40-50. Moreover, Palantir's growth and profitability could increase as the transitory slowdown concludes and growth returns to the global economy. Furthermore, Palantir has excellent growth prospects at home and abroad, with governments and on the corporate side. Therefore, Palantir's sales and profitability should increase more than anticipated, enabling its stock price to go much higher in the coming years.
Risks to Palantir
The most significant near-term risk factor may be a temporarily high valuation and overbought technical conditions. Also, market participants should consider several potential risks associated with an investment in Palantir. The company's earnings could come in lower than expected, and its revenue growth could be less than anticipated. Furthermore, if Palantir's growth picture turned less bullish, the stock could correct significantly from current levels. Additionally, if Palantir lost favor with the government or had a data breach, the stock could experience a considerable decline. Also, AI is still in its early stages of development, and there are no guarantees that Palantir's AI program will be successful. Therefore, consider these and other risks before investing in Palantir.
Are You Getting The Returns You Want?
- Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
- Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
- Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.
All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!
Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!
This article was written by
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)