Palantir: Strong AI Buy For The Long-Term

Jul. 07, 2023 2:20 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)3 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I accumulated a substantial stake in Palantir during the long-term bottoming phase in the $6-10 range.
  • Now that the stock has had a significant rebound (roughly tripling off the lows), Palantir remains my most considerable holding.
  • Palantir is a unique market-leading company operating in an atmosphere with enormous growth and profitability potential.
  • Palantir could surpass future sales and EPS projections, enabling its stock price to move much higher in the coming years.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

In a previous analysis, I discussed my accumulation of a significant Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stake during the recent bottoming process. Palantir's stock surged, roughly doubling since my article in early May. While I took some profits on the way up (selling about

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Chris Pp
Today, 3:03 PM
Premium
Comments (184)
Tnx @Victor Dergunov i added more shares in the recent dips and remain long. You mentioned in a previous article the possibility of seeing the stock in the $10-12 range again. Do you still consider that likely or have support levels been raised?
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 3:09 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.74K)
@Chris Pp Hi, the probability of testing $10 has decreased. Perhaps, we may see a pullback to the $13-12 zone, and that would be an excellent long term entry in my view.
h
hoopguru
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (139)
Thank you for an excellent review of PLTR. Long PLTR!
