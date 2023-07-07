Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is British American Tobacco A Dividend Stock To Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco is trading back at its all-time-high dividend yield of 8.8%, and I'm buying more of this wide-moat cash cow.
  • Like Amazon, BTI earns about 80% of revenues from slow-growth legacy business vs. 20% from fast-growing technology, but unlike Amazon, BTI's 80% is very profitable.
  • For non-American investors living in countries that don't tax dividend income, BTI's high dividend is especially attractive as the UK doesn't withhold taxes on dividends.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Expat Portfolio. Learn More »

Cigarettes for Tobacco Heating System

Yuriy Gluzhetsky/iStock via Getty Images

My most aggressive stock purchases over the past month have been in shares of British American Tobacco Plc (NYSE:BTI), also traded as "BATS" on the London Stock Exchange. This was triggered by BTI's

Most of my portfolio is in non-US stocks because many foreign markets tend to be faster growing, less competitive, and often more cheaply valued.  Join my journey around the world as I share my experience as a long-term expat in search of the best international stock opportunities with a free trial to The Expat Portfolio.

This article was written by

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
5.43K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolios. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box" and soon-to-be-released "10 Ways To Invest". He lives in Switzerland, and has worked in Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, the UK and Canada.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

F
Finans2016
Today, 3:17 PM
Premium
Comments (113)
I believe strongly in the company, and am invested longterm in BTI. Yes, they want to lower their debt and that being the reason the stopped the share buy back. I believe we will she the share increase in price again when they restart share buy back. Any opinion when to expect this ?
j
jdearly
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (141)
BTI has considerable debt to consider, strong cash flow, and a growing nicotine business will help offset declining cigarette. In addition, they own a nearly 20b$ stake in ITC. One to consider at current price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.