Tech Stocks Are Roaring - Why The ARKK ETF Has Been Left Out

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amidst a furious rally in growth stocks, the ARK Innovation ETF has somehow been left out.
  • Fund manager Cathie Wood has famously missed out on the bulk of Nvidia Corporation profits, but that is not the only issue here.
  • I discuss why I like a lot of the fund's makeup here and discuss why the fund may have underperformed as of late.
  • I reiterate my buy rating due to the overall undervaluation of the fund.
Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

It can be surprising to remember that just 3 quarters ago, sentiment in the tech sector was very pessimistic. Tech stocks across the board have conducted a furious rally with many speculative names seeing the greatest gains. Yet one may be

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, ROKU, META, SQ, U, TWLO, ZM, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

t
thepsakis
Today, 3:26 PM
Comments (424)
@Julian Lin Thanks for a good article. I, too, have been puzzled by ARK's positioning. It is as if they had incredible mojo and foresight, and then... COVID happened? The big bets paid off too early? They're struggling to find the next hotness that delivers staggering growth? Dunno, but the shine has worn off since 2020-2021. I'd be interested to do a regression analysis on the positions they exited and what those stocks did for the last two years.

My thoughts on the top 5-6 holdings, FWIW:

Tesla: Pretty much steady state growth from here in terms of auto sales. The power charging network reminds me of Standard Oil drilling the oil and dominating the retail point of sale by creating gas stations. If Tesla dominates the "fuel station" business for EVs... well, Ford just licensed them. That could be big growth. Potential materials challenges short term, but if they can leverage asteroid/off-planet mining for critical mineral resources (SpaceX), then could be a very far-out development.

Coinbase: Let's see. If CDBCs become a thing worldwide, they'll be the NYSE of digital currency. If not, then they are an exchange, not unlike NASDAQ, etc... Good business, but not transformational/dominant, and no explosive growth over the next five years. Plus, if the regulatory environment gets tighter, it'll impact them.

Roku: Peak growth happened. Not seeing where the big, game-breaking innovation is going to come from here. My bet is buyout target in 2-3 years. Not sure where their next product or growth stream comes from.

Zoom: Peak growth achieved. Crowded field. They made everybody better at this, for sure. I don't see big revenue multiples going forward.

Block: Peak growth achieved.

UiPath: Looking pretty good in an emerging field. Battle between PLTR and PATH for peer dominance, with unknown competition from IBM, Oracle, among others.

If the purpose of the fund is innovation and explosive growth, I'm inclined to be a picker and not a fund shopper in this area.
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 3:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.93K)
C wood reminds me of Henry Blodget, one of the foremost hyper-bullish tech/dotcom analysts back in the hey day of the vastly overvalued dot com stocks of the late 1990s through the huge dotcom crash of 2000-2002

Buyer beware!
l
lcancino
Today, 3:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (57)
Only 2 holdings got my attention PATH and SQ. I don’t see more to follow. I prefer to pick my stocks than follow a active management of innovation ETF
B
6BQ5
Today, 3:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (696)
When you buy something like ARKK, you are not necessarily buying the underlying stocks here. You are buying Cathie Wood. If you want the stocks in ARKK, then go buy the stocks at your allocation levels.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:42 PM
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
I don’t own it because I pick my own stocks, but Ark has a 5 year timeframe so it’s to early to know how the fund will perform according to her metric. Her focus is innovation of the underlying company. So zoom may be trading like a value stock but the stock is not the company.
