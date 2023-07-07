Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wynn Resorts: Too Much Of A Gamble For Me

Summary

  • Wynn Resorts, Limited shares have returned a loss of about 10.4% in the last two months, and the company's financials still pose challenges, with the casino business performing significantly worse than four years ago.
  • Despite a better quarter than the same period last year, the company's total revenue in 2023 was 14% lower than in 2019, with net income 88% lower than in 2019.
  • Wynn Resorts shares are still overpriced and I will continue to avoid them, but may reconsider if they drop significantly in price.

Croupier holds poker cards in his hands at a table in a casino.

Lacheev

It's been about two months since I wrote my "avoid" piece on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), giving the article the very original title "Wynn Resorts: Continuing to Avoid." Since then, the shares have returned a loss of

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (11.54K)
I will be at Encore in Vegas on the 16th.

As for stock investment, load up on PENN instead
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (9.28K)
i sold my last wynn share today, will come back at 80
