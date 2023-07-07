Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mosaic: Significantly Undervalued But Without A Catalyst

Jul. 07, 2023 2:49 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Mosaic Company's stock has dropped 9% since May, despite bullish earnings, due to a lack of catalysts to attract buyers.
  • The company's performance remains strong, with increased purchases of phosphates and potash in North America and growth investments underway.
  • Mosaic is currently undervalued, trading at around 9x 2023/2024 free cash flow, and a shift from growth to value could drive the stock toward the $70 to $80 range.

Wheat field

ithinksky

Introduction

It's time to discuss The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). In early May, I wrote an article covering its strong earnings. Since then, the stock has dropped another 9%, bringing the year-to-date performance to -21%. MOS is now trading 45% below its 52-week high.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.12K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.