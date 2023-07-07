Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks: Ample Growth Runway

Jul. 07, 2023 3:08 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Starbucks should continue to benefit from the steadily expanding coffee industry and favorable customer preferences.
  • The company is seeing huge expansion opportunities in China, where coffee consumption is poised to grow amid rising affluence and population.
  • It is well-positioned to handle a potential economic downturn, as it has a loyal membership program and a relatively affluent customer base.
  • Considering the strong fundamentals, the current valuation should present further upside potential moving forward.

Starbucks Storefront Logo

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been an outstanding compounder in the past two decades, and I believe it will continue to deliver great returns in the future. While the company has grown substantially in

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.42K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.