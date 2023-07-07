Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Dozen Income Picks Yielding 12% Or More

Jul. 07, 2023 3:38 PM ETAGNC, GOF, SRV, TRIN, FSK, EFC3 Comments
Damon Judd
Damon Judd
Summary

  • I recommend several high-yield income-oriented investments, including business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and a closed-end fund (CEF) that holds midstream assets or master limited partnerships (MLPs).
  • Regulated investment companies (RICs) offer high-yield distributions due to tax laws that regulate them and require them to distribute at least 90% of net income to shareholders.
  • I provide specific recommendations for BDCs, REITs, and CEFs, including Trinity Capital, FS KKR Capital, Cion Investment Corp., and others that yield 12% or more annually.

Freshy baked donuts in a cardboard delivery box

LindasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

In my most recent essay regarding income-oriented investments for those seeking high yield income in retirement, I reviewed 14 funds that yield 15% or more. It was a popular choice with readers, garnering more than 5,000 views in the first

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Comments (3)

M
Mercouger
Today, 4:57 PM
Thank you Damon for this very informative article.

Bob.
k
kedzie114
Today, 4:12 PM
Thank you for the article and research. I am long a number of these investments but am putting the breaks on adding any new shares because I think the market is a little rich now. Will wait for a pull back so some of them are not at such a lofty premium. I have learned that patience is a necessary virtue when it comes to the stock market. Also want to be carful about getting overloaded in the BDC arena right now. Again, thank you for your continued insight and analysis!
J
JoeMonte
Today, 3:49 PM
Investing Group
Excellent summary and recommendations, have a great weekend!
