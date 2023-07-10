Tea or Coffee anyone? Nikolay Ponomarenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me start off by saying that I am not an avid coffee drinker. Never have been, although I do have a cup of black coffee from time to time. But I do have quite a bit of familiarity with the company Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Back in 2006 I got orders to my second duty station, a small town called Ingleside, Texas. Me and my wife at the time decided to move about 10 minutes away to a town called Portland, Texas. This was a small town of about 5k people. It had just opened its first SBUX. During that time I didn't know SBUX would become the juggernaut that it is today! One thing I always tell myself, and I'm sure other analysts or investors say the same, "I wish I knew then what I know now!" My wife got a job there soon after and I would always go visit her and get a free drink here and there. The store was well received and always packed with customers. At the time I was looking to the more popular companies to invest the money that I saved from my deployment the year before. One day my wife said to me, "Why don't you invest in SBUX?" I remember my answer as clear as day. "No one cares about coffee!" Boy, was I wrong. I remember at the time the stock was trading at about $14 a share. At the time I turned my attention to other investments and ever since then, I've watched SBUX grow from just a small coffee company into the world's largest coffee retailer.

Is India The New China?

When SBUX announced they were getting a new CEO to replace Howard Schultz I honestly didn't give it much thought. I knew he had been with them for a very long time and that the company was looking for a replacement. In September 2022, Laxman Narasimhan was named incoming CEO. He was expected to assume the role April 1, 2023 but was brought in ahead of schedule on March 20th. When announced, I decided to do a little research on him as I had never heard of him before. First thing I noticed is that he had a successful career at PepsiCo (PEP), a stock that also happens to be one of my favorite dividend paying companies. He held multiple roles at several successful companies and brought nearly 30 years of experience to SBUX.

I also noticed he was of Indian descent. I thought to myself "What does the coffee retailer have up its sleeve?" Outside of the United States, China is the company's largest market with 6200 stores across 244 cities. The company opened 153 new stores during last quarter and stated that they are on track to reach their goal of 9k stores by 2025. During the pandemic SBUX had to battle with the lockdown restrictions of China, which created a lot of headwinds for the company. I think because of this, they looked elsewhere to expand its footprint. In comes India. Due to the rapid economic emergence of India, several other big name companies have had their eyes on the country. India's GDP has seen astronomical growth recently, moving from 10th place to 5th globally in 2023 according to Forbesindia.com.

For example. In April Apple (AAPL) opened its first two retail stores in India, and are possibly looking at significantly increasing its footprint in the Southeast nation. Additionally, the tech giant is also looking to bring the Apple Card & Apple Pay to India. I believe this was all part of SBUX's plan to break into a new market, especially after the lessons learned in China from the COVID lockdown. In 2023 India overtook China as the most populous country.

Back to SBUX. Currently, India has 343 stores in 43 cities and plans to open more stores in smaller cities in the near future. The country is considered a tea drinking country with 91% of the population drinking tea and only 11% drinking coffee. Can the coffee giant turn the majority of the country into coffee drinkers?

That's where I think the new CEO comes in. What better way to move into a new country where the majority of the population prefers tea over coffee than with a new CEO that the locals can relate to? I believe this was all part of SBUX's strategic marketing plan as they are one of the world's most well-run and respected brands. Seeing that many Indians are value-conscious and the retailer has been facing fierce competition from local start-up cafes, SBUX is already making a conscious effort recently launching a six ounce drink starting at $2.24, aimed at those value-conscious customers. The coffee market in India is expected to continue growing at a double digit pace year-over-year and SBUX plans to capture some of that growth going forward.

Dividend Safety

Seeking Alpha gives the coffee retailer a dividend safety grade of D and a dividend growth grade of D+. I believe Seeking Alpha is being unfair towards the coffee giant seeing that SBUX last increased its dividend by 8.2%. They also have a dividend growth rate of 14% over the last 5 years and 19% over the last 10 years. The company has a current dividend yield over 2% and a payout ratio of 66%. I typically like to see a payout ratio in the range of 40%-60%. SBUX is slightly above this but still within a safe range in my opinion. Some analysts or investors may like to see lower payout ratios but I don't see this as a problem. In Q2 earnings, the company reported an EPS of $0.74 and record revenue of $8.7 billion. The coffee giant is also projecting Q3 year-over-year to be meaningfully lower than the fiscal year guidance range of 15% to 20%, and Q4 EPS growth slightly above the company's guidance range according to their CFO. The company currently pays a dividend of $0.53 and is expected to increase the dividend in November as they have done so the last few years. Analysts are expecting 2024 EPS of $4.10. If SBUX increases the dividend by another $0.04 as expected, this would put the forward payout ratio at approximately 56%. Again, within the safe range I like to see for my dividend stocks.

SimplySafeDividends.com

Valuation

SBUX hit a high of over $126 in July 2021. The stock currently trades under $96 at the time of this writing. And has a 52-week low of $75. The stock has a current dividend yield currently of 2.16% and a 5-yr average of around 2% making it reasonably valued in my view.

Seeking Alpha

Due to the stock being reasonably valued in my opinion, I think investors should wait for a pullback before adding or starting a position in SBUX. I think the coffee giant is a buy below $90 and believe this will give investors a good margin of safety. The stock touched the low $70s in May of 2022. If the predicted recession happens, investors could potentially see these prices again and should add as this would create a large margin of safety.

Stock Split On The Horizon?

One other metric I look for when investing into a stock is its stock split history. And while this is not super important for me, it's something I keep an eye on. Another giant Amazon (AMZN) recently split its stock back in May of last year. The last SBUX split was 8 years ago in 2015. Stocks typically split to entice new investors. The stock reached a high of $126 in 2021 and could ascend higher during the next bull run. If so, it's possible that SBUX may conduct a stock split, offering the opportunity for new investors to buy into the company due to its lower per share price. This also could increase volatility but for buy and hold investors I don't see this as a problem in the future. Furthermore, while shares outstanding will increase with a split, the company has been buying back a significant number of shares going from 1.52 billion shares outstanding in 2013 to 1.15 over the last 12 months. Former CEO Howard Schultz suspended the company's share repurchase plan temporarily in 2022. Since 2020 the company has performed exceptionally well battling COVID and the unionization of many of its stores. Furthermore, SBUX brought in over $30 billion in revenue last year, a record for the company.

Seeking Alpha

Projected Growth

As seen below, revenue is expected to increase significantly while earnings, FCF, and cash from operations are expected to increase slightly. For fiscal year 2022, SBUX grew global revenues 13% over the prior year to a record of $32.3 billion. According to Simply Wall Street.com, September 2025 revenue is expected to come in at $44.55 billion, representing a 38% increase year-over-year. In 2022, SBUX had an FCF of approximately $2.5 billion and a 2025 projected FCF of $4.7 billion. This is an increase of 84% year-over-year. Since 2019 the company has paid out average dividends of $2 billion.

Simply Wall St

Risks

If a recession does indeed come to fruition, SBUX customers may attempt to cost-cut and look for cheaper alternatives to its favorite coffee retailer. Then there's the battle with labor unions as workers at more than 300 stores have voted to unionize. I don't see this having a huge impact on the company as it is being reported that the pace has slowed. And despite the current interest rate environment, management reported that its balance sheet remains healthy supported by cash flows and a measured financial policy targeting leverage below 3x lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA.

Takeaway

Starbucks is a buy and hold forever stocks due to its global presence and wide moat. The stock has faced headwinds due to the current high interest rate environment and unionization of some stores. With the new CEO I believe SBUX is looking to break into the tea-drinking Indian market seeing as they overtook China as the world's most populous country in 2023 and their GDP continues to grow at historical rates. Due to the stock being fairly valued, I rate the stock a hold and think investors should wait for a pullback before adding to their current position. I believe SBUX is a buy $90 and below. If a recession does indeed come to fruition, investors could possibly get the chance to add or start a new position in the world's largest retailer.