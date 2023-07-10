Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starbucks: Why I Think The CEO May Be A Bigger Deal Than You Think

Jul. 10, 2023 10:00 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)1 Comment
Summary

  • Starbucks' new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, is expected to help the company expand in India; the world's most populous country. Currently, Starbucks has 343 stores in 43 Indian cities.
  • Despite a dividend safety grade of D from Seeking Alpha, I believe Starbucks is a safe investment with a dividend growth rate of 14% over the last 5 years and 19% over the last 10 years.
  • I believe it's within the realm of possibility that Starbucks may conduct a stock split to attract investors, given the potential for significant share price appreciation in the next bull market.
  • India's GDP has seen astronomical growth recently and is currently the 5th largest globally.
  • I believe SBUX stock is a buy below $90, giving investors a good margin of safety.

cup of tea with lemon and a cup of coffee on a wooden surface, the choice between coffee and tea

Tea or Coffee anyone?

Nikolay Ponomarenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me start off by saying that I am not an avid coffee drinker. Never have been, although I do have a cup of black coffee from time to time. But I

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
358 Followers
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Article Update Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (1.3K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. Let me know in the comments what you think about the article. And how do you see India impacting Starbucks in the future. Happy investing to all.
