Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ring Energy: Conventional Operator

Jul. 07, 2023 4:02 PM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)4 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The typical oil well production decline curve in the early years is much flatter than is the case with unconventional wells.
  • Assimilating and optimizing the Stronghold acquisition will likely be the Ring Energy, Inc. priority of this fiscal year.
  • The rework proposals have a very fast payback, and there are a lot of them.
  • The wells have a very low breakeven point.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. is out of favor due to the free cash flow to debt ratio.  But that should easily change for the much better going forward.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) CEO (and Chairman Of The Board) Paul McKinney recently gave an interview. One of the things mentioned that is often missed by Mr. Market is that this company is a conventional operator. That alone

I analyze oil and gas companies like Ring Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.9K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (3.37K)
Long player,
Bought this years ago and it hasn’t been kind. Have to constantly remind myself that I bought this on speculation. Therefore, I certainly hope you’re right. Either way, I’m holding until it goes either belly up or flourish. Do you have a price and duration target to eventually sell.
P
Peter Allan Childs
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (301)
Price target
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 4:41 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (39.86K)
@Peter Allan Childs This management is building a company to likely sell. Therefore, I tend to hold until they sell the company. I am not a trader by nature and I write for investors that tend to buy and hold.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 4:42 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (39.86K)
For me to sell, it would have to become irrationally overpriced which is so far from where this market is that I don't consider it right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.