Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta Beauty: Beautiful Business Attractively Priced

Jul. 07, 2023 4:03 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)TGT
Engineered Quality Investments profile picture
Engineered Quality Investments
95 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty has steadily grown its revenue and market share by successfully attracting beauty enthusiasts.
  • The possibilities of recession are a danger, but Ulta has proved its resilience.
  • I rate the stock a buy, as it is attractively priced and investors should get double digits returns.
Autumn skincare and autumn makeup concept with beauty products on table

Beo88

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is an American retail company that sells beauty and personal care products. Its stock has recovered from last month's plunge, but buying it could still be a great opportunity.

Business model

Ulta currently has 1,355 stores throughout

This article was written by

Engineered Quality Investments profile picture
Engineered Quality Investments
95 Followers
I am an Industrial Engineering student and an incoming Investments Intern at “Buy&Hold”. I am also an analyst/portfolio manager at the UPV Investment Club. Every article shared on Seeking Alpha is self-created and is not related to the fund and club's thoughts. My investment style is based on businesses of the highest quality that can stand sustainable growth, and generate free cash flow and great returns on capital for long periods. I am long-term focused only. I am interested in all types of markets, not just tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.