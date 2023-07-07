Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Using Return On Capital Employed To Beat QQQ

Jul. 07, 2023 4:15 PM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)BKNG, VRSK2 Comments
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.09K Followers

Summary

  • The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a financial ratio used to measure a company's profitability or efficiency in using its capital to generate returns.
  • I tested 4 theories of using ROCE to generate better returns than the Invesco QQQ ETF.
  • The best strategy generated a total return nearly 9 times better than QQQ since 2015.

Business increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

What is Return on Capital Employed?

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a financial ratio that can be used to measure the profitability of a company or how efficiently it utilizes its capital to generate returns. A few weeks ago

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.09K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (2.95K)
I understand that valuation is not taken into account (p/e, peg, p/s,...). Is that correct?
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
Today, 4:58 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (434)
@Mick Research yes, you are correct. All I used was the ROCE.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.