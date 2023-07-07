Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
One Of Google's Most Powerful Advantages In The AI Revolution

Jul. 07, 2023
Nexus Research
Summary

  • Amid all the focus around how AI will transform Google Search, investors are missing the AI-driven opportunities of the powerful YouTube platform.
  • In contrary to streamers like Netflix suffering from the writers’ strike amid the threat of generative AI, YouTube stands to be a big beneficiary.
  • However, the use of generative AI could also invite new problems for Google.

Golden Youtube Play Icon With the Red Luxury Boxes and White Spheres. 3D Illustration of Lux Golden Player, Youtube, Media, Video, Web, Play Icon Set on the Red Geometric Background.

Hit Stop Media

Amid all the focus around how AI will transform Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Search, investors are missing the AI-driven opportunities of the powerful YouTube platform. In contrary to streamers like Netflix (NFLX

This article was written by

Nexus Research
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Comments (3)

S
Skeptical Analysis
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (1)
This article itself reads as if it were produced by generative AI. Better than the average writer perhaps, but rambles quite a bit nevertheless. Please, tell me I'm wrong. I'd prefer a human-written one.

While the situation will surely change in the future, the idea of today's Generative AI writing a high quality script is laughable. Don't get me wrong, the latest models are reasonably good at writing, but there's still an enormous gap between between a good writer and a great one. So many important elements go into a good script, AI simply isn't capable of that level of writing... not yet at least.
L
Lambsup
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (471)
YouTube should definitely be seen as an important part of GOOG even if it only generates 10% of current revenue, it is doing a lot of things right. I use Insta, YouTube Shorts, Reddit, and WhatsApp regularly. I spend by far the largest amount of time with YouTube both in Shorts and longer form not only because it is free but due largely to how the advertisements work.

Most advertisements are made quite intrusively and since less than 5% are actually applicable to me ( frequent ads for something I searched for months ago and have long moved on from) but YouTube allows you to skip past the ads if they are not relevant or the ads are embeded in the video I am watching by the creator of that content and I can choose to watch or not.

That is huge both in time savings and retaining interest in the content. Try watching something on cable news, the constant ads make a coherent, deep explanation nearly impossible, and 99% of the ads are completely irrelevant to me.
j
justanopion
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (3.41K)
They will maintain a hold on alphabet until it takes off and then do a 180 when it moves up markedly
