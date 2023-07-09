Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

One Liberty Properties: The 8.65% Yield Is Safe, Strong Upside Potential

Jul. 09, 2023 11:35 AM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)3 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • One Liberty Properties is now trading at COVID levels again, and I think that's an opportunity.
  • The generous 8.65% dividend remains fully covered.
  • The average cost of debt will slowly increase as half of the mortgages only mature beyond 2027.
  • I expect NOI increases to fully offset interest expense increases for the next 2.5 years.
  • Applying a 6.75% cap rate for industrial properties and 8% for all other assets, the fair value per share exceeds $29/share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Industrial warehouse. Warehouse of a trade organization. Goods and materials arranged on a rack in warehouse. Warehouse store stock

Master_Video/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been three years since I last discussed One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and a lot has happened since. In my original article, which was published in the summer of 2020, I argued there was a potential

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.32K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (10.99K)
Pretty good fears:

“the REIT has been hit by the fears of higher interest rates and compressed earnings”
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:34 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.89K)
@OverTheHorizon 'and' is the key word here. The higher interest rates are here, but as OLP's case shows, this does not necessarily result in substantially reduced earnings. So in some cases - definitely not all - the fears that a higher interest rate will result in a substantial earnings reduction is not correct. That's what I meant, but thanks for flagging it wasn't entirely clear.
o
only-temporary
Today, 12:13 PM
Premium
Comments (995)
One Liberty takes great liberty in awarding themselves generous stock compensation
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.