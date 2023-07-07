Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Happened To Rexford?

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New supply is impacting occupancy globally, but REXR's redevelopment are projects contribute to lower reported occupancy.
  • Additional vacancy in Southern California is relatively small and does not significantly impact overall vacancy rates.
  • REXR's strategy of redevelopment and acquisitions contributes to growth in AFFO per share.
  • REXR's leasing performance in Q2 2023 is strong, potentially setting a new quarterly record.
  • Market rent growth and smart management are expected to drive additional value for REXR.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Dragon Fire on Golden Gate Bridge

What's scaring investors?

Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Rexford (NYSE:REXR) went on sale. We reexamined our thesis and found it remains accurate.

Weaknesses:

  1. Southern California weakened a little bit, from all-time record strength.
  2. There’s some general negative sentiment around California. That seems to be spilling over to

If you're enjoying our public articles, try the full service. We don't simply repost subscriber content a day or two later. Our service is filled with unique articles and extended versions that are simply not available on the public side at any point. Try the two week free trial.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.4K Followers
Leader of The REIT Forum
Get exclusive articles. Never sent public.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy. 

You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, PLD, TRNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Joseph Webster profile picture
Joseph Webster
Today, 6:24 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (531)
CW - just an observation, might be nothing to it, but REXR has a lower PB ratio than most of the industrial REITs. Do you think that ties into the below-market rents or the price being below NAV? Either way, liking the company at these prices, thanks for the article
i
initforthelonghaul
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments (274)
REXR was driving me crazy, so I exited at $53...took those proceeds and dumped 3/4 of it into PLD and split the other 1/4 into STAG and PLYM. PLYM as a spec buy in hopes of a buyout at some point. In the meantime, I'll just collect the divi (although it's not a ton).
R
Rhoda711
Today, 5:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.09K)
The anti business mode California operates in is unbelievable.
The cumulative effects of the crazed governor and legislature are slowly but surely killing businesses.
Add up the port insanity, the new truck demands, the taxes, the fees…
Lot lower price and/or higher dividend is needed.
j
johnnybaiamonte
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (1.7K)
Who cares about those. I bought/sold AGNC and NLY
shares and netted a 3% profit spread for two days. Easy money...just saying
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.