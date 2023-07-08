Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Investors Prep For Inflation Data And Q2 Earnings Rush

Jul. 08, 2023 10:30 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA), PEP, SKWD, MGOL, BOF, AZTR, DTRUY, DERM, FBIO, AX, BFH, FFBC, OFG, PFBC, STBA
The latest update on inflation in the U.S. will drop on the lap of investors, with June CPI report scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Economists forecast headline inflation to fall to 3.0% from 4.0% in May and core inflation to be reported at 5.0% from 5.3% in May. A CPI surprise could reset expectations on the direction of the Federal Reserve. At publication time, traders were pricing in a 90% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points at the meeting later July 25-26. The earnings season kicks off with major banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C) some of the heavyweights stepping into the earnings confessional. The readout on what major banks say about deposit flows and loan growth is also anticipated to have an impact on regional banks' stocks. Some analysts have warned that large banks' earnings have peaked as net interest income is likely to continue to decline, credit costs are gradually normalizing and increasing, and expenses are pressured by inflation. EPS growth is also being hurt as banks position for likely regulatory changes by adding liquidity, increasing debt capital, and several holding back on share repurchases. Outside the banking sector, companies due to spill numbers include Delta Air Lines (DAL) (preview), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) (analysis

This article was written by

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

