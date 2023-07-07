Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philips: Focus On Business Optimization And Agility Supports Value

Jul. 07, 2023 5:37 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
205 Followers

Summary

  • Philips, a multinational healthcare technology company, has seen revenues approach EUR4.167bn in Q1, with comparable sales growth of 6% YoY and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.8%.
  • Despite underperforming in the medical technologies' industry, Philips' operational strength and supply chain resilience strategy have enabled it to outperform the health tech index.
  • Philips is focusing on a threefold macro strategy to promote patient safety, reduce product failures, optimize its supply chain, and develop a more agile business model.

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC

Philips (NYSE:PHG) is an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based multinational healthcare technology company. Formerly a conglomerate, Philips has streamlined its focus to health tech, operating across three principal verticals; Diagnosis and Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health, with operations across the healthcare technology value chain.

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
205 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.