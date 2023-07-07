HJBC

Philips (NYSE:PHG) is an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based multinational healthcare technology company. Formerly a conglomerate, Philips has streamlined its focus to health tech, operating across three principal verticals; Diagnosis and Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health, with operations across the healthcare technology value chain.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

Through its activities, over Q1, Philips has seen revenues approach EUR4.167bn, enabling comparable sales growth of 6% YoY and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.8%

Introduction

To support maximal margin growth and shareholder return capacity, Philips has concentrated on a threefold macro strategy; the firm seeks to promote patient safety and reduce product failures - thus recalls - through the implementation of superior quality assurance procedures while optimizing its supply chain for cost-reduction and resilience and developing a more agile business model adaptable to macro events.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

I believe the combination of these three strategies will enable long-run margin expansion and cash flow stability, which, alongside Philips' moderate undervaluation, will support stock price growth, leading me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Philips - up 3.98%- has experienced middling share price growth, between the medical technologies index (DWHC)- down 1.57%- and the general market, represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 14.72%.

Philips (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

The underperformance of both the medical technologies industry and Philips relative to the market is a reflection of broader healthcare concerns regarding staffing, supply chain, and compressed demand.

However, Philips' outperformance relative to the health tech index - despite a major recall and $62mn fine - mirrors the firm's operational strength and underlines the significance of investments in further supply chain resilience and business optimization.

Comparable Companies

The healthcare technology industry is a rapidly evolving one, dependent on constant innovation and niche expertise, protected by intellectual property. As such, although Philips does experience direct competition for its medical devices, competitors generally operate at a different scale. I thus chose to compare Philips to similarly sized healthcare technology companies, including Omnipod developer Insulet (PODD), the women's health-focused Hologic (HOLX), infection prevention-specialized Steris (STE), and Baxter International (BAX), a company dedicated towards products for kidney disease and other acute and chronic medical conditions.

barchart.com

Although Philips has experienced the second-poorest annual price performance, its supply chain resilience strategy alongside general operational capabilities, enabled Philips to experience the best trailing 3-month price action of peers. A continuation or at least preservation of this growth is well-supported by the firm's multiples-based value, driven by figures across all three financial statements.

For instance, at 20.26, Philips maintains the second-best trailing P/E ratio after Baxter International. This theme is maintained by Philips' second-lowest P/CF, representing outsized value per share.

Additionally, with a best-in-class P/S and P/B, Philips both sustains extensive scale capabilities per share and a strong balance sheet base.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the fair value of Philips should be $22.71, meaning at the stock's current price of $21.05, the firm is undervalued by 7%.

Calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, my model assumes a discount rate of 9% for Philips, reflecting a higher cost of capital and long-run price volatility. Additionally, I assume a real revenue growth rate of 2%, accounting for the company's operational ability to grow revenues while accounting for failed revenue growth in the past decade.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool more than corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, estimating a base case undervaluation of 52%, meaning the relative value of the firm is $44.07.

However, the Alpha Spread model fails to account for Philips' volatile cash flows and forward outlook. Therefore, I believe Alpha Spread is overvaluing the company.

Thus, the fair value of the firm should largely be in line with my DCF calculation.

Focus on Vertical Optimization Promotes Margin Enhancing Value

At the forefront of Philips' trifold macro strategy is the company's quality assurance objectives, both to avoid recalls and subsequent reputational and litigation challenges and to enhance consumer retention and stabilize cash flow generation. In the first quarter of the year, Philips has successfully implemented a multitude of sub-objectives, including a patient advisory board to support patient input in product development, expanded design controls across engineering and software teams, and greater quality auditing through all verticals.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

A significant aspect of poor price action amongst healthcare technology stocks has been the unstable health tech supply chain, originally driven by the chip shortage, and continued by personnel and input shortages. As such, to both promote business resilience and promote long-run margin expansion, Philips has aimed for an increasingly integrated supply chain. The firm has moved towards an increasingly consumer-centric supply chain, reducing high-risk supply chain components and supporting leadership appointments for these purposes.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

All these activities culminate in Philips' long-term strategy of streamlined activity towards core, higher-margin businesses. In the past, this has been manifested by the firm's divestment from electronic and lighting brands. Presently, Philips is focusing on the development of a leaner operating model with augmented accountability procedures, optimized data and analytics capabilities, and reduced operating costs through a 10,000 strong workforce reduction.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Broadly, Wall Street analysts disagree with my positive assessment of Philips, estimating an average 1Y price target of $20.05, anticipating a 4.74% downside.

Philips Q1'23 Presentation

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with the best-case and worst-case price targets nearly a hundred percent away from one another.

This indicates analyst and investor anxieties about both the medical technology industry and stressors unique to Philips, such as litigation or reduced competitiveness.

Risks and Challenges

International and Multi-Vertical Exposure Invites Regulatory Pressures

Although Philips has largely divested from its position as a multi-sector conglomerate, Philips remains less specialized than comparably sized healthcare technology companies, with an extensive geographic and segmented presence across diagnostic, IoT healthcare, and personal healthcare technologies. As such, the firm remains relatively more sensitive to regulatory pressures, with potential compliance costs increasing operational costs and reducing profitability.

Rapid Innovation in Health Tech May Compress Growth

Regulatory pressures run in parallel to competitive pressures Philips faces from much more specialized healthcare technology firms and larger, more deep-pocketed health tech companies alike. To remain competitive, Philips may engage in price competition- thus reducing overall scale- or may seek to innovate and develop a moat, an action which would require increased labor costs and capital expenditures for capability development.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Philips' optimized supply chain capabilities alongside a leaner business strategy support long-run margin expansion and increased resiliency, putting pressure on the stock.