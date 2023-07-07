Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Stock: I Love A Good Free Fall

Jul. 07, 2023 5:39 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nothing like a good free-fall bargain - like AT&T Inc. stock now.
  • In a down market, Mr. Market often holds companies liable for the recent past unforced errors and more imagined failings.
  • The market hated the cash flow part of the AT&T first quarter earnings report.
  • The new cash flow pattern should become apparent to the market over time.
  • The business appears to be making good progress.
ATT Flagship Store Closes In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

You just have to get bargains one way or another. Stocks in "free fall" are usually great places to look for bargains. Turnarounds that the market does not yet notice provide another good shopping experience. AT&T

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.9K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Bim Ska La Bim profile picture
Bim Ska La Bim
Today, 6:23 PM
Premium
Comments (2.38K)
One pro T article, another con.

The story continues...what it really comes down to is management. Poor decision after poor decision. There's little reason to invest when the past steps tell you so much about how the future of T may play out.

There better fish out there...
The Masked Superstar profile picture
The Masked Superstar
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (74)
Wireless prices by the big three are going up and consolidation among MVNOs is in full effect. People won't give up their wireless.
d
deadhead213
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (5.08K)
Very informative article! I accumulated a nice sizable position of $T, and will reinvest the 7% dividend for the next few years! Hopefully, I’m rewarded within the next 3-5 yrs, I anticipate T will one day be closer to 30-35 once more
