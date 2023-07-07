FinkAvenue

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stock has surged by more than 18% since our latest coverage, in which we argued that the street's fears of margin compression were inaccurate. Our outlook was accurate, as the company recently released a stellar Q1 earnings report, leading to a surge in its stock price.

Pearl Gray's Past LULU Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

In today's article, we provide our readers with an update on Lululemon's headline features and share our view on its stock's prospects; without further ado, let's discuss a few of our latest findings.

Operational Update

An in-depth look at Lululemon's first-quarter earnings beat suggests there is more to it than initially meets the eye. In our opinion, added positives such as increasing efficiency, a more forgiving cost structure, and rising market share are yet to be priced in by investors.

Lululemon's revenue rose 24% year-over-year in its previous quarter, with comparable store sales rising 16% on a constant dollar basis.

Notably, the firm's expansion into international markets has garnered steam as its international segment's year-over-year sales jolted by 60%. Lululemon's 2022 full-year results indicated that the firm sells little over 15% of its products outside of North America, suggesting that its international sales growth trajectory is encouraging as the segment will be a key asset in the coming years, especially with the "direct-to-consumer" business model gaining momentum.

Surprisingly, Lululemon managed to enhance its tangible presence during its previous quarter by expanding its net store base by seven units. Keep in mind that most consumer goods businesses have taken a few steps backward since the turn of the year amid an uncertain economic period; however, Lululemon has achieved additional growth, which shows how robust the firm's value proposition is. Although Lululemon emphasizes online sales growth, we believe the continuous addition of new stores enhances the firm's regional branding, as the company possesses a striking/unique in-person shopping experience, which is a critical part of its product-driven approach.

Lululemon Stores Data (Lululemon)

Lululemon's operating margin is currently at 20.1% after a 400 basis point increase in the company's previous quarter. We believe the firm's margins will increase in the coming quarters as inflation has started tapering. In particular, we think lower material costs, softer shipping rates, and less employee wage pressure might keep the company's cost base in check while its revenue continues to scale.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, Lululemon is showing signs of greater efficiency. Despite a quarterly increase in inventory value (from $1.3 billion to 1.6 billion), the company's inventory turnover ratio has declined from its 2022 highs, illustrating that it is operating in a more streamlined supply chain. In addition, the company's asset turnover ratio (or asset utilization) has scaled since late last year, suggesting Lululemon is monetizing its asset base a lot better.

Qualitatively speaking, we think the firm's supply lines will be even more efficient in the long run, as its direct-to-consumer model continues to advance alongside other factors, such as its implementation of AI-driven inventory (and end market) management.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, I would like to highlight Lululemon's plan to shift its end market toward a more blended strategy. To our knowledge, the company is committed to scaling its offerings for men as it believes the time is right to expand its market.

Based on the data, Lululemon's men's product sales have grown in popularity within the company's latest operating cycle. Although we believe a broader focus on men's products will cause branding challenges, successful implementation might result in critical synergies such as cross-sales.

LULU's Sales Mix (Statista)

Valuation

Absolute Valuation - Extended P/E

The expanded price-to-earnings model indicates that Lululemon has a target price of $639 per share with a terminal date det on January 2024, suggesting that the stock has value in store. The expanded P/E model is merely used as an indicator in practice; however, its application is often telling.

Formula = 5y Average P/E Ratio x Expected EPS = 53.57 x $11.92 = $638.55

Relative Valuation

In isolation, Lululemon's stock seems overvalued. I mean, Lululemon is trading at 33.73 times its earnings and 5.51 times its sales. I mean, it has to be overvalued, right?

Well, not necessarily. We argue that Lululemon's 10-year CAGR of 19.50% shows that it is a growth stock, meaning its price multiples will naturally be elevated. Moreover, a closer observation suggests that most of the company's core price multiples are currently below their cyclical averages, allowing us to conclude that the stock seems relatively undervalued.

Seeking Alpha

Technical Analysis

Lululemon stock's strong year-to-date performance means it is trading above its 100 and 200-day moving averages. Nevertheless, Lululemon's relative strength index is below 50, suggesting the stock has room to roam.

Note: An RSI number above 70 suggests a stock is overbought, and a figure below 30 implies that a stock is oversold. In our view, Lululemon's RSI implies that more upside is possible.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Various reports suggest Lululemon is seeking a buyer for its subsidiary, Mirror, which is a fitness streaming platform that the firm acquired for $500 million in 2020. Mirror has not delivered up to expectations, leading to $443 million in impairment charges in Q4. In our view, Lululemon is timing the sale incorrectly as M&A activity remains subdued, capital is scarce, and interest rates are high. As such, an imminent sale will probably underscore the entity's value, in turn leading to a negative reaction from Lululemon's investors.

Another risk factor to consider is that Lululemon has a highly concentrated sales distribution. The brand is reliant on health & well-being consumers (i.e., Yoga), which is a trend that has risen abruptly in recent years among mainstream consumers. However, the question becomes: is Lululemon merely satisfying a transient trend, or will its growth be perpetual?

Final Word

Our analysis shows that Lululemon's stock remains appealing, given a fundamental shift in variables that might lend support to its income statement in the coming quarters.

Furthermore, although the company is focused on maximizing online sales growth, Lululemon keeps expanding its asset base with new store openings. Moreover, a planned expansion into a broader men's product range could realize synergies.

Lastly, key valuation metrics coupled with qualitative variables suggest that Lululemon remains a strong buy.