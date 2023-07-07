Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: The Lake Charles Debacle And Why You Should Buy

Jul. 07, 2023 6:36 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)10 Comments
Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Energy Transfer's Lake Charles project, the largest proposed natural gas export terminal on the Gulf Coast, recently had its permit extension denied.
  • Despite denial, the project makes too much sense to not complete.
  • The project's potential impact is not fully reflected in Energy Transfer's current pricing, and if the project succeeds, it could result in significant upside for the company's stock.

The Lake Charles project has been an ongoing debacle now for a while for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Recently they got some poor news from the Department of Energy regarding it. In this article, I'll explain the project, and the news in

Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

g
gss54
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
Premium
Comments (196)
As a retail investor, I've ignored LC because it's very iffy due to the ever increasing political headwinds involved. It's also inherently challenging to predict the ultimate outcome and how capital intensive it would be for ET. Another reason for taking LC as being worth a grain of salt for me is how many years it would be before it becomes accretive for ET. Too many variables and uncertainties for my taste. And why would a deep pocketed supermajor like Shell bail out years ago? Could it be they correctly read the political tea leaves, how much sunk capital would be required and the lengthy time frame for success as factors against sticking with it? I actually think ET would be prudent to walk away and focus on more timely and realistic opportunities to increase their earnings profile. And I wouldn't want to roll the dice on an administration change as the ultimate savior. I don't own ET because I care about idiot politicians and such. I own ET to make money with minimal risk and predictable results.
c
coinman507
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Comments (548)
I think Lake Charles has had little effect on ETs stock price because people do not get to excited about projects that are 3 or 4 years down the road.
K
KittyKat Klean
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Premium
Comments (1.83K)
Pipe dream (literally) until this country comes to its senses and gets off the socialist wagon. The infrastructure is a joke and all the money allocated will go to where poopy pants can get the most votes.
September on the Henry's Fork profile picture
September on the Henry's Fork
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (845)
I worked in the DOE system for most of my career, and there is nothing you could accuse them of that I wouldn't believe. Covid a non problem? Sure, why not? I didn't notice anything unusual during that period.
Let's not use nat gas. Let's stick with coal. Or all the other amazingly energy dense, environmentally benign, cheap and reliable energy sources out there.
djrryan profile picture
djrryan
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Premium
Comments (850)
Oversaturation of the export market would be my concern, as much of the competition capacity looks to come online before a Lake Charles facility could enter service. ET is the largest part of my portfolio, and I look to it to help fund my retirement for many years.
B
Bandanna19
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (40)
It's not hard to line up buyers for the LNG - what we don't see in these discussions is who the gas suppliers are who have agreed to drill for and sell 2 bcf/day to go through this terminal for 15+ years.
p
petenh
Yesterday, 6:48 PM
Premium
Comments (98)
Govt prefers solar panels and bird choppers. Good luck with that when its cloudy or not windy.
s
susanmreynolds
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Premium
Comments (27)
@petenh Never heard "bird choppers" before. It would be funny if it weren't so sad.
g
gss54
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Premium
Comments (196)
@susanmreynolds It's funny AND sad. Love it...
TheMikeBeirne profile picture
TheMikeBeirne
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
Premium
Comments (260)
long on $FJB and $ET
