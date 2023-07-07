anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Basic Thesis of Short on Celanese

For years, Celanese (NYSE:CE) was considered a well-run chemical company with an acetyl chemical business including a highly stable, solid margin acetate business used in cigarette filters. Under CEOs David Weidman (2007-2012) and Mark Rohr (2012-2020), the company maintained a low-leverage balance sheet (~2x debt/EBITDA), steadily grew profits while eschewing large acquisitions, regularly generated $300-$500 million of free cash, which allowed it to pay a dividend and buy back shares every year to the point the share count dropped 30% over 15 years and EPS grew threefold.

This was a very solid if sleepy chemical company that traded at a premium to its far more cyclical peers. Then in 2020 the company changed CEOs, hiring Lori Ryerkerk, who radically changed the strategy and in my opinion, has put the company in considerable peril.

The company has two main divisions: acetyl chain and engineered materials. Operating profit for the two divisions over the last few quarters is laid out below.

Celanese Segment Operating Profits (Q1 10Q)

In late 2021, Ryerkerk completed a $1.15 billion acquisition of the Santoprene synthetic rubber business from Exxon. This deal was by far the biggest the company had ever made and was expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and EPS. The company never quantified the effects of Santoprene last, only saying the integration went according to plan. But by the conference call for the third quarter of 2022, commentary around Santoprene was "we do expect it to be back to the levels we had called out at the time of the deal".

Santoprene was just a precursor to a MUCH bigger deal that Ryerkerk announced in February 2022, the $11 billion cash acquisition of Dupont's (DD) M & M (mobility and materials) business, which supplies largely nylons to various industries especially auto. At the time of the deal announcement, management said that they were buying the business at 12x EBITDA, but expected to attain $450 million of synergies inside of four years with over a quarter of that coming in year one. After synergies, they explained buying the business at a little over 8x EBITDA.

There were a couple of problems with this claim. One, 2021 was an amazing year for M&M. Pricing was incredibly firm, especially for Nylons. As you can see in the chart below, 2021 pricing was 20-40% higher than most of the previous ten years (this material is easily shipped so a price chart for Nylon in India is indicative of pricing everywhere). True normal EBITDA is probably around $700 million. So they really paid almost 16x EBITDA pre-synergies and over 9.5x after.

Moreover, Dupont is known as a pretty good operator. These guys essentially said that they thought they could squeeze out 50% more profit from this business than Dupont. Tough one to swallow.

India Nylon 6 Prices (Bloomberg)

To make matters much worse. Pricing subsequently plummeted in 2022 and that business only did $550 of EBITDA in 2022. Which means they paid 20x trailing EBITDA for the business… and prices have not recovered so far this year.

On top of this decline in profitability, the deal was announced in February and didn't close until November. In that time frame, the Fed hiked interest rates over 3.50%. That extra 3.5% of base interest cost increased interest expense on the $11 billion deal by almost $400 million, basically wiping out the synergies the company expected to garner over four years! Use the $550 million EBITDA number and the higher interest expense plus the 1.375% spread on the loan and this business is covering the total interest expense.

Adding insult to injury on this catastrophic deal, the company's base acetic acid business is not doing well thanks to overcapacity and excess inventory, which the company is contributing to by opening a new facility in Clear Lake this year.

Acetic Acid Pricing in China (Bloomberg)

The company blamed this weak price environment on a weak Q1 report and weak guidance for Q2 but insisted that pricing would get better in H2 this year. The company reported $2.01 EPS in Q1, guided to $2.50 for Q2 and $11-12 for H2 (implying $7/share). If better pricing is going to happen, it had better happen soon, and I believe management is betting on a miracle that is unlikely to repeat. Current prices of 2750 CNY/metric ton in the chart above look below the 10-year average. However, clearly 2021 was a banner year for acetic acid (like Nylon). The average price from 2013 until 2021 was under 3000. So, current prices are much closer to average than the chart indicates.

All of this adds up to I think $2.50 EPS is virtually impossible for Q2 unless costs like natural gas are so much lower that they offset the weak pricing. But even then, the benefit is limited as oil prices (still a feedstock for the company) haven't fallen as much as natural gas.

Most of this would be less of an issue if the company did not take on so much leverage. The problem is they now have over $14 billion of net debt. Current estimates (based on the company's guidance) are for $2.7 billion of EBITDA this year. I think that's virtually impossible to hit. I think $2.35 billion (run rate for Q1's very generously adjusted EBITDA) is a stretch. Even if they hit that, the company is about 6x. To maintain the investment grade rating they have to get to 3x by the end of next year. If they haven't chopped serious wood by this fall, they have no chance of getting to 3x by next year in my opinion unless they can execute some asset sales at amazing prices.

A ratings downgrade to junk would make interest costs even higher. The company has to refinance $2.5 billion of debt next year. $500 million of it is 3.5% coupon. In any scenario, that piece will be more expensive. We'll see where they come versus the 5.9% on the $2 billion slug. I expect them to try to come to market at any point.

Valuation

Market Cap (using $117/share) 12.712 billion Debt 15.229 billion Minority Interest 469 million Cash $1.167 billion Enterprise Value $27.243 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $2.7 billion) 10.09x P/E (using $11.50/share midpoint) 10.17x Click to enlarge

Just using guidance, this company is not cheap. Specialty chemical companies like Eastman (EMN) at the high-end trade at 9-10x EBITDA. Commodity names like LyondellBasell (LYB) trade at ~5-6x. By buying the Dupont M&M business, management made this company more a commodity than a specialty. Even the legacy cigarette filter business is not as good as it used to be. Just re-rating from this specialty to commodity multiple would hurt. Every turn of EBITDA is about 20-25% off the stock.

Moreover, I think these earnings and EBITDA numbers are not going to happen. I think EBITDA can be 10-20% lower and earnings could come in around $9/share or less (Q1 was ~$8 annual run rate).

I think a fair (even generous multiple and EBITDA combo is 7.5x $2.5 billion. That yields $18.75 billion EV. Let's be generous and say $19 billion. The debt stays constant. In that scenario, the stock drops well below $50/share.

Even absent that re-rating, if cash flows don't improve a lot and quickly, the company might be forced to cut its dividend to show the rating agencies they are serious about deleveraging. That cut would hurt the stock. The company also will not be buying back any stock for a while, taking out a support leg.

Risks

The biggest risk to the short is pricing for Nylon, Acetic Acid and other products such as VAM (Vinyl Acetate Monomer) improve meaningfully. The company can generate a decent amount of cash in that scenario. The company also could sell some assets at very good prices. They keep on talking that up and did get a small business off at a very good price recently. There is a lot more wood to chop there.

Lastly, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) bought after the dip last year and is the second-largest shareholder. They use a lot of the products this company makes in their building products business. They could buy this to vertically integrate.

Conclusion

I think this company has a lot of headwinds facing it. A new CEO came in here and basically wrecked what was historically a nice steady eddy company by leveraging it up to buy a business at a cyclical peak. I think this stock can fall over 50%.