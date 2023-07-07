Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celanese: A Bad Deal Sinking The Stock

Jul. 07, 2023 7:25 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)1 Comment
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Debt-financed buyout of Dupont business continuing to haunt the company.
  • Base business deteriorating rather than recovering.
  • Second half recovery looks highly unlikely.
  • Guidance cut almost certain, could lead to credit downgrade to junk status.
  • Stock could drop over 50%.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »

Businessman Wears Sad Face Paper Bag

anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Basic Thesis of Short on Celanese

For years, Celanese (NYSE:CE) was considered a well-run chemical company with an acetyl chemical business including a highly stable, solid margin acetate business used in cigarette filters. Under CEOs David Weidman (2007-2012) and

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.49K Followers
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

tizod profile picture
tizod
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Comments (1.4K)
If Celanese hiccups, who steps in to take the business, and therefore grow? I have added a few chem stocks, but am perplexed at how poor they are doing. Who do you think profits most from Celanese issues?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.