Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No Boom, No Bust

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.54K Followers

Summary

  • The market now expects the Fed to increase rates once or maybe twice by year-end, followed by an initial cut in rates sometime around March of next year.
  • I remain convinced that no further rate hikes are needed. Why? Because although the economy has proved more resilient than the market expected, the inflation fundamentals have not changed.
  • Money demand has strengthened due to higher rates, "excess" money supply has declined, commodity prices are weak, inflation expectations remain low (~2.2%), and shelter costs are declining.

forex trading background

nevarpp

Since my last post (6/28), 10-yr Treasury yields have jumped 36 bps, while 1-yr yields rose by only 8 bps. This was driven by some stronger-than-expected economic news that caused the market to postpone its estimate for when the Fed will

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.54K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.