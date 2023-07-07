Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Business Conditions Monthly June 2023

Summary

  • AIER’s Leading Indicator rose to 67 in May 2023, its highest value since July 2021.
  • US Average Weekly Hours All Employees Manufacturing and Inventory/Sales Ratio (Total Business) were essentially unchanged from April to May 2023.
  • During the last quarter of 2022 and early 2023, predictions of an imminent US recession dominated the forecast landscape.
  • Classic (if periodically unreliable) signs of an impending recession, including yield curve inversions and low employment diffusion, persist.

Business increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

By Peter C. Earle

May 2023 was another month indicating mostly neutral economic trends in the American Institute for Economic Research’s Business Conditions Monthly. AIER’s Leading Indicator rose to 67 in May 2023, its highest value since July 2021. The

