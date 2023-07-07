Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Set For Further Rate Hikes Despite Mortgage Squeeze

Jul. 07, 2023 10:53 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of England is likely to raise rates at least twice more, though better inflation readings through the summer should allow a pause before winter.
  • Markets see rates peaking above 6% later this year, and far from pushing back against those lofty expectations, the Bank of England doubled down with a surprise 50 basis-point rate hike last month.
  • Most mortgages are fixed for at least two years, which means most households are yet to encounter higher repayments.

British one pound coins on a financial graph background

Zedelle

By James Smith

Investors think the UK has a bigger inflation challenge than the US or eurozone

When we asked our clients in a recent webinar, 73% of roughly 200 respondents thought the UK had a bigger inflation

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.03K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.