Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reviewing Preferred Security Recommendations And Strategies From 3-6 Years Ago

Jul. 08, 2023 12:17 AM ETCBKLP, CBKPP, USB, BML.PH, USB.PP, AGRIP, BML.PG, CKNQP, CNLPL, CNTHP, GS.PD, MS.PA, PGX, USB.PA, USB.PH
Non-Correlating Stock Ideas profile picture
Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • We discuss the challenges of generating income in a low to zero interest rate environment and review the effectiveness of strategies suggested in previous articles.
  • We also review the performance of preferred securities issued pre-financial crisis and note that they have outperformed the overall preferred market, particularly those issued by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
  • Our suggestion is that variable rate preferred securities have been a successful strategy but with a warning that if rates decrease, fixed rate low coupon issues would be a better strategy.
Rising Inflation

DNY59

Introduction:

One of the greatest challenges an investor has faced in the last decade plus, has been how to manage the need to generate income in a low to zero interest rate environment. Anyone with an historical view knew there was

This article was written by

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas profile picture
Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
1.77K Followers
My experience stems from the hedge fund industry beginning in the mid-90's, working as a Portfolio Manager, Domestic Equity Analyst and Trader. I was the Portfolio Manager of a domestic Long/Short Equity product with gross assets that peaked over 1 Billion dollars. I am a fundamental, bottoms up, value investor on long investments, and catalyst oriented short investor. I like to employ technical analysis as a balance to my fundamental work, and also as a risk management characteristic to my overall investment philosophy. I look to author articles concerning unconventional investments, and overlooked securities. I am also an investor and analyst in Cryptoassets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CKNQP, CNTHP, GS.PD, MS.PA, USB.PA, CNLPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.