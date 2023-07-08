Thinkhubstudio

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a forgotten beneficiary of generative AI. That is surprising given that PATH is a direct investment in automating the workforce. PATH has made considerable progress in boosting profit margins to offset decelerating growth rates. The company has $1.8 billion in cash and no debt. Management is guiding for $168 million in non-GAAP operating income for the full-year even prior to accounting for roughly $50 million in projected interest income. I am of the view that their product offerings will be much stronger with the integration of generative AI. With the stock trading at just 7.6x sales, I reiterate my buy rating.

PATH Stock Price

PATH is up from its lows, but has not participated in the rally nearly to the same extent as many tech peers. This is a name which is still trading very far from all time highs.

Data by YCharts

I last covered PATH in June, where I rated the stock a buy on account of valuation. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by around 20% since then despite many positive developments in the fundamentals.

PATH Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, PATH delivered 18% YOY ARR growth to $1.249 billion, falling just shy of guidance for $1.25 billion. It is becoming rare nowadays for tech companies to beat guidance as the tough macro has made it hard to outperform.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

PATH impressively has been able to sustain solid customer growth in spite of the tough macro environment. This helped go hand in hand with the 122% dollar-based net retention rate.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Like many tech peers, PATH has defied physics by offsetting decelerating revenue growth rates with significant margin expansion, as the company swung to non-GAAP profitability and cash flow generation in the quarter.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

PATH ended the quarter with $1.8 billion of cash and is already starting to see some silver linings in the higher interest rate environment, generating $13.8 million in interest income in the quarter.

Looking forward, management slightly increased full-year ARR guidance from $1.43 billion to $1.432 billion and revenue guidance from $1.258 billion to $1.272 billion (representing 20% YOY growth) but significantly increased non-GAAP operating income guidance from $120 million to $168 million.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Is PATH Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

PATH is a business automation platform, helping to make workers more productive by automating work with native integrated AI.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management made the case that PATH is a direct beneficiary from the rise of generative AI, stating that generative AI can help “make automation even more accessible” and “expand use cases.” PATH “can already read screens and documents and now with generative AI, they can answer customer emails, create summaries of complex documents and respond to support questions.”

FY24 Q1 Presentation

While it is still too early to determine the long term winners of generative AI, from the outside looking in the case for PATH looks compelling. Generative AI may make PATH more valuable and easier to use - two factors which may help offset macro headwinds. Prior to this year, investors could only hope that a tough macro was to blame for the rapidly decelerating revenue growth rates (revenue growth was over 30% just one year ago) but generative AI has added real reasons to believe in accelerating growth ahead.

What’s more, due to PATH having underperformed peers as of late, the stock is still trading at reasonable valuations, with the stock recently trading hands under 8x sales.

Seeking Alpha

Management has guided for 20% operating margins over the long term (given at its Investor Day last year) - guidance calls for 13.2% margins just this year.

2022 Investor Day

Based on 20% growth, 20% long term margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see the stock trading at 6x sales, implying some upside after incorporating growth expectations and accounting for the $1.8 billion in net cash. The real upside comes if PATH can demonstrate acceleration in growth due to generative AI, or if the stock can earn a premium multiple due to being associated with generative AI.

What are the key risks?

It is possible that generative AI proves insufficient to re-accelerate revenue growth rates. After all, the macro environment remains difficult and customers might not be so eager to uptake generative AI offerings until macro conditions improve. PATH faces considerable competition in the field, notably from mega-cap tech titan Microsoft (MSFT). It is possible that generative AI helps the competition narrow the gap with PATH, more than offsetting any improvements PATH is able to make to its products. The valuation is not quite “dirt-cheap” especially if growth fails to materialize, though with margins on the rise and the company having a strong balance sheet, the valuation looks quite reasonable here. I note that there has been no insider buying in the stock and rather frequent insider selling in spite of the crash from highs.

Due to valuation and an attractive AI-setup, I reiterate my buy rating for the stock.