U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Nano-Cap Debuts In Short And Quiet Holiday Week

Jul. 08, 2023 4:50 AM ETABNB, APGE, IPO, IPOS, ODD, OPHV, SGMT, SNOW, SRFM, HYIV, PWM, RISE
Summary

  • There was one pricing this past week, although it did not meet the criteria for our IPO stats.
  • Two small IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings.
  • Two companies are scheduled to begin trading in the week ahead, only one of which is eligible for inclusion in our 2023 stats.
  • Surf Air Mobility is set to complete the first direct listing of 2023, with an estimated market value of nearly $600 million.

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

There was one pricing this past week, although it did not meet the criteria for our IPO stats. Two small IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings.

While not included in our stats, Hong Kong-based wealth

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

