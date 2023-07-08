Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HYEM: 9% Yield From Emerging Markets Debt

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF offers exposure to emerging market companies rated as junk, without currency risk.
  • The fund is not a buy-and-hold vehicle but a cyclical play. With rates at historic highs, this name is now attractive.
  • The ETF has a similar Sharpe ratio and Standard Deviation when compared to the U.S.- focused fund JNK.
  • With rates higher, HYEM now yields close to 9%, without embedding any leverage in its structure.

Stock market big data chart analysis investment finance graph

alexsl

Thesis

With Fed Funds above 5% it is worth revisiting one of our portfolio diversifier favorites, namely the VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) which we have covered before here. The vehicle is an exchange

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.61K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.