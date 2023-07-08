June 2023 Passive Income Update

MicroPixieStock

3 sources of passive Income

$1,172.37 from dividends

17 stocks/units dripped in June

Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return +5.84%

S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +19.59% for June 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +9.72% July 4th 2023

I was happy to see such a jump in the trailing 12-month return until I compared everything. Wow, this month we are trailing by a fair margin. Maybe it's a reminder to get more growthy dividend growth stocks in the portfolio, or just beef up existing ones.

Alright, Let's Get To Our June 2023 Passive Income

Raises/Cuts

This month we had one raise announcement.

General Mills (GIS) came through with a solid 9.3% dividend raise. Of course, we were very happy to hear about this one. General Mills is one of our largest holdings, so this raise adds $29.41 to our forward dividends. (This stock has done very well for us considering our cost basis is just over 55 a share as well)

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2023 - Negative $-48.24

Still underwater from that one dividend cut this year… Soon enough, we will be positive, though.

June 2023 Dividend Income

11 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks June 2022 Income June 2023 Income Manulife Financial (MFC) 136.95 (6 Drips) sold SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF) 34.23 (1 Drip) sold RIT ETF 67.37 (4 Drips) sold Microsoft (MSFT) 18.60 usd 33.32 usd Home Depot (HD) 19.00 usd 20.90 usd Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 21.60 usd Lockheed Martin (LMT) 61.60 usd 66.00 usd Canadian National Railway (CNI) 70.32 86.11 JNJ (JNJ) 75.71 usd 79.73 usd XAW ETF 75.62 (2 Drips) 86.71 (2 Drips) Fortis (FTS) 94.70 (1 drip) 131.08 (2 Drips) Brookfield Renewable (BEP) 109.28 (2 drips) 152.88 (3 Drips) Suncor (SU) 177.66 (3 Drips) 218.92 (5 Drips) Enbridge (ENB) 254.56 (3 drips) 275.12 (5 Drips) Totals 1,195.60 1,172.37 Click to enlarge

17 stocks/units Dripped in June.

Slightly under last year's total, but considering we sold 3 holdings, bringing in over 240, I'll take it as a win. Pretty good growth, all things considered.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $37.52 bucks to our forward income. Nice!

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In May (We always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 1,250 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One deposited $360.33 into our chequing account this month.

Last May, the system generated $337.87, so this month has brought a little more sun.

Total Income for 2023 - $864.22

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ---$32,396.46

Total Income Received ---$13,036.51

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even -- $ -19,359.95

Bring on the sun!

Total June 2023 Passive Income - $2,532.7

June 2022 Passive Income - $2,533.47

Haha! A couple cents less than last year. Crazy how similar that is, actually. Breaking 2500 once again definitely puts a smile on my face, though. =)

Totals For 2023

Dividends Year To Date Total - $4,549.15

Other Passive Income Year to date - $7,628.06

Total Passive Income for 2023 -- $12,177.21

Year-End Goal - $26,000 (46.83%)

6 months in and we are slightly behind the goal, time to get to work, or more sun would be nice.

June Stock Purchases

This month we made 2 purchases.

Telus - I thought it was a great time to add to our measly 3 shares. (we got for selling after ex-dividend date) Under 26 bucks, Telus (TU) seems like a great deal and offers a pretty huge yield with solid dividend growth. We bought enough shares this month to get 1 drip each quarter. I plan to continue building this position up at these prices.

We bought 79 shares at $25.89 per share. This adds $114.89 in forward dividends

TD Bank - We continue to like this bank and these prices. The couple months we have been buying and now TD (TD) is at 3.6% of our portfolio. I may just focus here until we get to approx 5% of our portfolio, but I don't see any rush buying the banks, as they will have some headwinds to deal with the next couple years. The financial sector is our 2nd lowest sector at the moment, so I always like beefing those low sectors up.

I bought 25 additional shares at $78.13 per share. These 25 shares add $96 in forward income.

All in all, we added $210.89 in future yearly dividend income with these purchases. Clearly collecting some yield this month...

Total added forward dividend income from purchases in 2023 - $621.12

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) had a great month and remains on a tear this year; we continue to put 20 bucks a week into it.

I appreciate the support.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 0 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade* is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

* Note the Questrade link is an affiliate link and at no additional cost to you, I would get a little payment if you were to sign up. You could get $50 in free trades by using my affiliate link, though.

We didn't add this month as I felt like our purchases offered a better opportunity at the moment.

June 2023 Passive Income Conclusion

Back in the 2500-a-month club, it feels good. Our income continues to be down slightly year over year, but if we factor in the interest we used to pay to service that line of credit, we are now ahead. Let's go! Hope you all are having a great summer. Do you have any plans for it so far?

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.