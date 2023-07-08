Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sector PMI Finds Hints Of Service Sector Inflation Cooling Amid Waning Consumer Demand

Summary

  • S&P Global sector PMI survey data have shown resilient worldwide economic growth in early 2023 to have been fuelled by resurgent demand for consumer services amid a post-pandemic shift.
  • The latest June PMI survey data brought signs that this consumer services upturn - and the concomitant inflationary pressures - is showing signs of moderating, likely due to the growing impact of higher borrowing costs and the increased cost of living in major developed economies.
  • The Global PMI - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - continued to portray a worldwide expansion driven primarily by the services' economy in June.
  • However, there are signs that the recent revival of growth in the services economy has lost some momentum, with the overall rate of growth in the sector down to its lowest for four months in June.
  • The resurgent demand for financial services also means that these companies have been able to charge higher prices, passing on higher interest rates and higher staff costs.

Detailed S&P Global sector PMI survey data have shown resilient worldwide economic growth in early 2023 to have been fuelled by resurgent demand for consumer services amid a post-pandemic shift in spending away from goods towards activities such

