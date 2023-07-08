Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simulations Plus' Flagship Software Drives Q3 Growth

Jul. 08, 2023 5:36 AM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
254 Followers

Summary

  • Simulations Plus reported a 9% increase in total revenue in Q3 2023, driven by its software segment. However, declining gross margins and rising operational costs could impact future profitability.
  • The company's stock has performed well, with a 518% increase in stock price from 2014 to 2023, and a "Strong Buy" rating from Wall Street analysts. However, its P/E ratio suggests possible overvaluation.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, concerns over tightening margins, rising costs, and a declining service project backlog could impact future performance. The recent acquisition of Immunetrics.

Group of healthcare workers in a meeting dicussing a patient"s diagnosis

andresr

Thesis

Simulations Plus has been riding a strong wave of growth, as showcased by its Q3 2023 performance, where the company recorded a robust 9% surge in total revenue, largely propelled by its software segment. However, mixed trends, including slightly declining gross margins, escalating operational costs, and dwindling

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
254 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.