Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vizsla Silver: Aiming To Become The Next Large High-Grade Silver Producer In Mexico

Jul. 08, 2023 5:55 AM ETVizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA), VZLA:CA1 Comment
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vizsla Silver has managed to grow its resources substantially over the last few years.
  • Where the Panuco project has very attractive grades apart from the impressive size.
  • A resource update is due to be released in H2-23 and a preliminary economic assessment in 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

large silver nugget on black background. Raw silver stone, silver nugget native to Liberia, isolated on black background. Mineral extraction.

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) is Canadian silver development company, with its flagship Panuco project in Mexico. The stock is listed in the U.S. and Canada. The company's fiscal year ends in April and it reports in Canadian Dollars.

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my investing group, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.65K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
canyonlight
Today, 6:12 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
Very interesting article. Thank you. Vizsla Silver looks like it could be a big deal.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.