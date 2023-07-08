Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza: Revenue And Earnings Growth Slowdown Can Hold It Back

Jul. 08, 2023 6:58 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)MCD, YUM
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza's share price is down 16% in the past year, despite rising profits and sales growth in constant currency in Q1 FY23.
  • However, unfavourably market exchange rates and high debt levels work against it, as does the economic slowdown. Projections for the rest of FY23 also indicate a slowing down in revenue and earnings growth.
  • DPZ's TTM P/E is competitive compared to peers and its own historical levels, suggesting a possible near-term upside. But it is best to go with a Hold rating until better times next year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Domino"s Pizza Reports Quarterly Earnings Surpassing Expectations

Scott Olson

The Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) share price is down by 16% over the past year, a striking contrast to the 12.7% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500) index over this time. And even more glaring compared

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
556 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.