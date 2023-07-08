Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Why Monetization Should Be A Priority For Threads

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
429 Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms' new app, Threads, has quickly gained traction as an alternative to Twitter, amassing over 30 million users within days of its launch.
  • Despite Threads' initial success, concerns about its lack of monetization strategies and functionality compared to other platforms have led to a negative market reaction, with Meta's stock closing almost 1% lower.
  • Meta's stock has seen a significant rally this year, but investors should exercise caution due to the stock's elevated valuation, which may lead to near-term pullbacks.

Social media,Social, media, Marketing, Thailand, Social Media, Engagement, Post - Structure,

Urupong

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has skyrocketed an impressive 134% YTD rally and significantly expanded its valuation within 6 months, largely due to its strategic roadmap for AI transformation that will likely reaccelerate its top-line growth. In the past quarters, we notice

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
429 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

B
Blowback2
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (3.92K)
‘Concerns’ after two days? Only the taking heads of the MSM…..
w
wessle
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (273)
If you can’t see how easy it will be for META to monetise threads then god help you.

They’ll quickly surpass Twitter users numbers (70mil already without officially being available in the EU) and will attract more advertising revenue as they have better tools than Twitter.

You invest based on where companies are going. Not what their products look like on day 2
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.