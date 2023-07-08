Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Haynes International: Momentum Builds As A Record Backlog Is Achieved

Jul. 08, 2023 7:41 AM ETHaynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Summary

  • Haynes International Inc's share price has increased by 55% over the past year, with a record-high order backlog of $446 million. The company's primary markets are the US, Europe, and China.
  • The company's revenue grew by 59% YoY to $190 million, driven by high demand for its diversified products and services. The number of outstanding shares increased by only 1.6% YoY.
  • Despite high material costs affecting margins, Haynes anticipates revenue and earnings growth of 15%-20% in 2023. The company's share price.

Industrial Machinery Operator

GCShutter

Investment Summary

The share price for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been on a steady climb for the last 12 months, up around 55%. This hasn't culminated in the valuation being too high however, it still sits below the sector's average

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
348 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

