Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

25 Top Tokens May Be Commodities, VanEck Analysis Reveals

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin rose as other cryptos sectors' fell, influenced by a new legislation proposal, SEC lawsuits against exchanges, and BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF filing.
  • We believe just 25 of the top 100 tokens could potentially be considered ‘sufficiently decentralized’ to avoid the disclosure requirements of the proposed law.
  • Presented here is our Layer 1s June 2023 Performance Overview of the Best and Worst Tokens.

Abstract blockchain technology background

koto_feja

Bitcoin rose 12% in June as other cryptos sectors' fell, influenced by a new legislation proposal, SEC lawsuits against exchanges, and BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF filing.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.39K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.