The RBLX Investment Thesis Remains Highly Speculative

We previously covered Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) in December 2022, ending with a Hold rating, given the supposed little catalyst for intermediate-term recovery. This was largely attributed to the uncertain metaverse outlook during the volatile macroeconomic environment then.

Well, hindsight appears to be 20/20, since the RBLX stock has already recorded an optimistic +26.20% recovery since then, thanks to the bottoming stock market in December 2022 and the better than expected FQ1'23 bookings.

Then again, its recovery has little to do with Apple's (AAPL) launch of Vision Pro spatial headset. While the device may boost the demand for AR/VR devices and Metaverse application/ developers in the near term, going head to head with Meta's (META) Quest series, it appears that RBLX has unfortunately been left out for now.

While Unity (U) may have benefitted from the direct partnership deal with AAPL, boosting its top and bottom line expansion in 2023, RBLX's focus on gaming and virtual world building has less of an accretive impact to the Cupertino giant's next-generational computing device.

For now, RBLX has elected to launch a new advertising strategy in FQ1'23, as a way to diversify its top line while engaging with advertisers on the Metaverse platform.

While the management expects to see a top-line contribution from FQ2'23 onwards, it remains to be seen if there may be a bottom-line contribution in the near term, due to the softer advertising market through 2024 and the operating costs involved.

Despite RBLX's expanding recognized revenue to $655.34M (+13.1% QoQ/ +22% YoY), its COGS at $545.33M (+4.2% QoQ/ +28.5% YoY) and operating expenses at $399.87M (+11.7% QoQ/ +51% YoY) have expanded much faster, further suppressing its negative operating margins by the latest quarter.

While booking has also grown to $773.82M (-13.9% QoQ/ +23% YoY), we remain unconvinced about its path to GAAP profitability, suggesting the company's penchant for relying on adj numbers and Free Cash Flow generation in the intermediate term.

As a result of these developments, we believe RBLX may sustain its operation through the more than decent cash/ short-term investments of $2.24B (-24.5% QoQ/ -28.4% YoY), while increasing its reliance on Stock-Based Compensation at $184.9M (+9.1% QoQ/ +64.6% YoY), preserving cash on its balance sheet.

There is no real need for the company to deleverage any time soon as well, since its long-term debts of $989.31M will only mature by 2030, with a fixed annual interest rate of 4.05%.

This strategic choice may translate to a stable annualized interest expense of $40.04M, well covered by its investment income of $69.68M over the last twelve months. This demonstrates the RBLX management's prudent cash allocation in our view, thanks to the Fed's sustained hike thus far.

As a result, while long-term shareholders may have been continuously diluted, with a total diluted share count of 606.64M (+0.7% QoQ/ +3% YoY) by the latest quarter, compared to its IPO level of 291.07M, there is a good chance that the company may just survive over the next two years of uncertainties.

RBLX investors may have to pick their battle after all, since we expect its SBC expenses to continue expanding from these levels.

For now, the company has also reported moderate success in aging up its audience, while planning new segments for those aged-17-and-24, suggesting a well-diversified offerings, thanks to the management's pivot thus far. Assuming that they are able to retain and onboard more users moving forward, we may see a sustainable growth in its DAU at the current levels of ~20%.

This cadence may translate to the expansion in RBLX's bookings, sustaining its operations as shareholders' equity is (unfortunately) eroded at the same time. Only time may tell.

So, Is RBLX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RBLX 1Y EV/ Revenue Valuation

For now, RBLX's NTM EV/ Revenue has been drastically moderated to 6.68x, compared to its 2Y mean of 10.84x. With market analysts expecting its top-line expansion to decelerate to a CAGR of +15.5% through FY2025, compared to the hyper-pandemic cadence of +63.57%, we are not surprised by the pessimism embedded in its valuations indeed.

RBLX YTD EV/EBITDA Valuation

Even if we are to look at its NTM EV/ EBITDA of 62.05x, RBLX also trades at a premium compared to its metaverse peers, such as U at 44.42x, META at 11.04x, and AAPL at 23.61x.

Based on the market analysts' FY2025 adj EBITDA projection of $1.06 per share, we are supposedly looking at a long-term price target of $65.77, suggesting a +58.5% upside potential from current levels.

However, while RBLX may generate an annualized positive Free Cash Flow of $329.68M (-21.2% YoY) in the latest quarter, market analysts do not expect to see positive GAAP profitability through FY2027, implying the stock's underperformance from these premium levels.

RBLX 2Y Stock Price

Then again, RBLX remains well supported at current levels, suggesting an improved margin of safety for those looking to start a small position or to dollar cost average. As a result of the (somewhat) attractive risk reward ratio, we are cautiously rating the stock as a speculative Buy here.

Naturally, the portfolio must be sized appropriately, since the average booking per DAU may decelerate from the $11.70 (-23.4% QoQ/ inline YoY) reported in the latest quarter, due to the elevated interest rate environment and rising inflationary pressure.

Combined with the repayment of federal student loan debt from October 2023 onwards, we may see RBLX's bookings impacted within the US, since discretionary spending may be tightened for those with children and young adults.

For example, adults aged 25-to-34-years-old hold 30.2% of the federal student loan debt, with the 35-to-49-year-olds holding 38.9%, and the 50-years-and-older holding 24.9%. With an average loan sum of $37.57K, RBLX's FQ4'23 performance may be affected after all.