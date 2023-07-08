Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Datadog: 50 Top Growth Stocks, These 3 Worth Considering

Jul. 08, 2023 9:18 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)AAPL, AMZN, CRWD, ENVX, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, PLTR, SNOW, SPY, TSLA, VIX, AI, DLO, MBLY, NET, NU, SOFI, SOFIW, U2 Comments
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We share fundamental data on 50+ top growth stocks, many benefiting from powerful secular trends, including generative AI, the great cloud migration, and the world's insatiable demand for more efficient energy.
  • After reviewing current macroeconomic conditions, we dive deeper into three particularly attractive names from the list that benefit from the secular trends described above.
  • We have a special focus on Datadog, including its powerful cloud monitoring and analytics platform, sticky secular revenue growth, valuation and risks. We conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Light bulbs on and arrows pointing up, the idea begins with a new invention.

50 Top Growth Stocks. Blue Harbinger

jittawit.21

Market fear has ticked up slightly over the last week as interest rate hikes are expected to resume and some investors believe this could pour cold water on the stock market's red hot

For more ideas, please also consider our Investing Groups service, Big Dividends PLUS.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
17.97K Followers
Get instant access to our “High Income Now” and “Income Equity” portfolios.

Use code SA20 for 20% Off all new memberships at blueharbinger.com. Our flagship membership service at blueharbinger.com covers top growth stocks and high-income opportunities. Our Seeking Alpha service, Big Dividends PLUS, has been launched specifically to serve the needs of high-income investors.

- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DDOG, PLTR, ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Article Update Today, 9:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.45K)
Thanks for reading.
If you enjoy the ideas in this report, I share a few more in this report:

Top 10 Growth Stocks (Massive Long-Term Upside)
www.blueharbinger.com/...

Best,
BH
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 9:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.49K)
PLTR is my choice.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.