da-kuk

Republished From Kontrarian Korner

If you have been following the news or financial markets over the last couple years, you will probably have seen a couple pieces on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is an interesting topic that has the potential to change the world, or be the next overhyped topic in an ever shortening media cycle. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a technological genius, but I do think I have a pretty good idea of where the world is headed. From artificial intelligence, to Apple’s (AAPL) new Vision Pro virtual reality goggles, the technology around us is changing at a rapid pace. It has been interesting to watch NVIDIA (NVDA) and other stocks rip higher to start the year on the Artificial Intelligence narrative, but is it the next step in the development of technology, or the beginning of the next bubble?

Evolution Of Technology

Over the last three decades, the growth of the internet has completely changed the world we live in. Some things have improved, others have deteriorated, but overall, it has been a massive change for many people around the world. The internet changed how we buy stuff, how we communicate, how we learn, and even how we work (the last one is especially true over the last couple years).

Younger generations have grown up with a pocket sized computer called a smartphone that we can pull out at a moment’s notice. It’s a combination of the Library of Alexandria and the Oracle of Delphi, an answer to every question under the sun at their fingertips, and yet we spend most of our time on social media apps where we can get a quick dopamine fix.

It looks like some people are starting to figure it out as so-called dumb phones are starting to make a comeback, but I think we are still going to be figuring out how phones and computers have impacted younger generations and their development decades from now. More recently, we have seen the development of ChatGPT and other “AI” tools. I have my doubts that we will see an artificial intelligence that will work the way a human mind works, but that remains to be seen.

ChatGPT, the most well-known generative AI tool, is a large language learning model similar to a search engine. You can ask ChatGPT a question, and it will spit out an answer. You can provide rules and other things to guide the response of ChatGPT. You can also provide prompts like “write me a poem”, or “write a legal document with a liability waiver”, and ChatGPT will be able to do that as well. ChatGPT is the most-well known AI tool, and it only took two months to hit 100 million users. There are other tools out there, but it will be interesting to see how tools like ChatGPT develop over the next decade.

The Next Bubble?

Just because the technology is rapidly changing doesn’t mean that it is automatically an investment opportunity. We saw what happens when the hype train left the station during the Internet at the turn of the century. Many companies that weren’t profitable (and have no path to profitability) were trading at insane valuations. A business model that sells dollars for 80 cents and tries to make it up on volume isn’t going to be around for long.

Today, we have a similar phenomenon, where many companies (including the largest tech companies) are trading at valuations that lead me to believe that returns will not be pretty looking forward. However, trying to short these and profit from the overvaluation has proven to be a dangerous strategy. If you buy a stock, the upside potential is theoretically unlimited, while the most you can lose is 100%. Shorting a stock is the inverse: the most you can gain is 100%, while you can lose a lot more if things go sideways. In recent years, shorts targeting Tesla (TSLA), GameStop (GME), and AMC (AMC) have all created huge losses for shorts, which reminds me of an important quote.

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. - John Maynard Keynes

The poster child for the artificial intelligence is Nvidia. It’s hard to predict which company or product will be a winner in the artificial intelligence space, but one thing is certain: it is going to take a ton of computing power. Nvidia is widely regarded as the most advanced semiconductor company in the world and is valued at just over one trillion dollars. It’s a massive company and despite its size, the stock is up almost 200% YTD.

It’s more of a picks and shovels play on artificial intelligence, but the assumption is basically that Nvidia is going to be a huge part of the infrastructure for artificial intelligence. That could absolutely be true. What I think is also true today is that Nvidia’s valuation is ludicrous. If you just look at Nvidia’s 2022 sales of 27 billion, the valuation today sits at 38.5x 2022 sales. It reminds me a bit of a quote from the CEO of one of the tech bubble darlings from two decades ago.

At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking? - Scott McNealy, Former CEO of Sun Microsystems

Nvidia is just one example. The other large tech companies (Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Meta (META)) have dragged the S&P 500 higher this year as well. The worst performer from that group is up 30% YTD, which is absurd for a large company in six months. I talked about the concentration in the S&P 500 in a prior post, but the rest of the S&P hasn’t moved much while the big components have massively outperformed. To be fair, these tech companies are in a very different place than the tech industry was two decades ago, but the valuation is still absurd if you ask me.

Conclusion

If I had to pick one, I think the current AI hype is closer to a bubble. I am skeptical of a lot of the more recent technological developments, but I do think language learning models and artificial intelligence (if we get there) will play a role in changing things over the next decade. Will it be as impactful as the internet? I don’t think so, but that opinion might change depending on how things develop. While ChatGPT and other competitors will have an impact, I don’t think it will be a massive shift like the widespread adoption of the internet.

While I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nvidia chips as an important part of the AI infrastructure years from now, I do think investors planning to buy and hold shares of Nvidia will probably regret it. It’s tough to go short or buy puts because you have to be right on timing and direction. If you miss on one, it can be painful. The other parts of the mega cap tech sector have also had strong runs in recent months, and I’m sure they will be a factor in AI over the coming decade to some degree. Like Nvidia, I think the current valuation for those companies means forward returns won’t be what they have been over the last decade.

I do think there will be huge winners for investors in the technology space over the next decade, but I have my doubts about it being a repeat of the last decade of big tech outperformance. I do think that the next decade is going to bring significant changes, and not just technological ones. Some of this could be driven by AI and language learning models, but we will see how things change in coming years. The market has been on a tear this year, and I have been seeing signs of a bubble growing. It’s hard to tell how much is hype and how much is a fundamental shift, but I think the noise around artificial intelligence when it comes to financial markets is more a bubble than it is a seismic shift in the way the world works.