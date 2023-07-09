Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Artificial Intelligence: The Next Evolution Of The Technology World, The Next Market Bubble, Or A Little Bit Of Both?

Jul. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETAAPL, AMC, AMZN, APE, GME, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA
BeanKounter Capital
Summary

  • The rapid development of artificial intelligence has led to a stock market mania in AI stocks.
  • Nvidia, a leading semiconductor company, is seen as a key player in AI infrastructure, but the valuation is absurd at nearly 40x sales.
  • While AI and language learning models like ChatGPT are expected to bring significant changes, I doubt they will be a game changer like the internet was two decades ago.
  • Forward returns are probably going to be ugly for investors buying tech stocks like Nvidia today.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Republished From Kontrarian Korner

If you have been following the news or financial markets over the last couple years, you will probably have seen a couple pieces on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is an interesting topic that has the potential

This article was written by

You can find me on Substack at Kontrarian Korner: CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

