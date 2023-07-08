Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Follow The Threads To See Meta's Future

Jul. 08, 2023 11:59 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)3 Comments
Summary

  • Meta's new social media platform, Threads, reached 10 million users within hours of its launch, capitalizing on controversial changes to Twitter by Elon Musk.
  • Meta has aligned Threads more closely with Instagram than with its parent company, indicating a potential shift in the company's future strategy.
  • The company's move to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub could signal a consolidation of the social media environment, simplifying operations for brands and influencers.
  • Meta has shaped the social media environment for a consolidation of the industry and is cementing it's place as a market maker.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Meta's (NASDAQ:META) hugely successful launch of Threads broke the record for fastest growth to 10m users (within 2 hours of launch the platform had 2m signups, and within 24 hours had hit 30m users),

This article was written by

Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

c
coolcatnip
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (1.46K)
As an add on to the Advertising revenue and perhaps some form of e-commerce I'm extremely interested in how that evolves...as a community platform with an attempt at sanitizing the communication of its members, I'm not really interested in participating...TWTR may be more harsh, but there is a lot of harsh to deal with in this world, and brutal honesty about the times in which we are living serves my needs much better.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (4.71K)
“Meta's new social media platform, Threads, reached 10 million users within hours of its launch…”

Ummm, try 30 million. And 80 million in the first few days.

Looks like everyone betting against Meta with their tired cries of “woke woke woke” are going broke broke broke!
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (1.47K)
@InvestInMETA Actually they are already saying 100 million soonwww.digitalinformationworld.com/...
