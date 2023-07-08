Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: Time To Dump Dividend Stocks, Pile Into Treasuries Instead

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • The 10-year treasury yield is now trading above 4%, surpassing the approximately 3.6% dividend benchmark that investors expect from investing in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).
  • Accordingly, I suggest that investors should consider moving their assets from dividend stocks to treasuries, given both higher yield and lower risk offered by the latter.
  • I also argue that cyclical businesses, which make up a significant portion of SCHD's investment strategy, may not deserve an implied growth premium, especially in a potential recession scenario.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

The 10-year treasury yield is now trading above 4%, and has thus topped the ∼3.6% dividend benchmark that investors expect from investing in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). The key question now is: Why should investors

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Comments (13)

Emphyrio-sh
Today, 12:58 PM
Premium
Comments (36)
Yes, careful to buy more SCHD,
No, not go all in into treasuries,

And awful advice to buy SCHO! There a lot other treasuries which are more competitive to SCHD. So SCHO is worst advice l have seen in 2023.
Furthermore, high credit rated corporate bonds like Microsoft (AAA rating), might also be tempting alternative.
j. hughes
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (1.61K)
Bond away!
jebstuart
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (249)
For the past few months I have been dipping into fed paper. Last week I got a 5.75% coupon for a 3 year Farm Credit Note, callable after 4 months (which is exempt from NYS Tax for me, which is a big bite). Vanguard charges $1 a thousand commission. All my muni int, dividends and MLP distribs are going to go into fed paper until the yield curve returns to normal. I am 69, and my equity to bond allocation is now 40/60. 86% of my munis are BBB-AA+..or insured.
Cavenagh Research
Today, 12:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (430)
@jebstuart sounds like a great plan !
alethes1
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (27)
Great time to load up on SCHD when it’s selling at a discount. Reinvested dividends on a long timer horizon will capture the growth valuation sometime in the future. Buy and forget about it.
antwerks
Today, 12:39 PM
Premium
Comments (37)
There might be a hesitation to do this depending on the tax implications on selling the EFT.
mcarney314
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (64)
Isn’t the PE ratio of SCHD ~14 compared the >20 for the SP500?
Oz-Yildirim
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (161)
@mcarney314 good point. Plus SCHD dividend increases every year (9-10% historically). Plus schd stock price appreciates 7-8% / year. IMO schd beats treasury & sp500 in the next few years
Cavenagh Research
Today, 12:43 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (430)
@Oz-Yildirim of course, on a multi-year year perspective, SCHD is much better than treasuries. This is a tactical rotation
wavegeek20
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (344)
@tactical for whom?
