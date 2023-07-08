Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DAX: Still An Inexpensively Priced Play On The Resilience Of German Large Caps

Jul. 08, 2023 11:47 PM ETGlobal X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • German equities have de-rated lower over the last month amid concerns about more rate hikes this year.
  • But the resilience of the underlying economic data points to a more benign outcome for Global X DAX Germany ETF portfolio earnings.
  • Relative to its earnings growth outlook, the DAX fund is priced very reasonably.

Skyline of downtown Frankfurt am Main Germany

benedek

German manufacturing survived severe challenges last year amid energy disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But recent economic releases point to light emerging at the end of the tunnel. At first glance, Germany falling into a technical recession over

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.18K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.